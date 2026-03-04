Anzeige
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 10:02
14,160 Euro
+4,58 % +0,620
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 09:22 Uhr
98 Leser
Zinzino AB (publ.): Preliminary Sales Report February 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 32 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 281.1 (212.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.2 (4.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 32 % to SEK 286.3 (216.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 568.6 (450.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

26-Feb

25-Feb

Change

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Change

The Nordics

22.5

24.8

-9 %

50.1

50.5

-1 %

Central Europe

81.8

57.4

43 %

171.0

126.8

35 %

East Europe

26.2

29.0

-10 %

55.9

63.2

-12 %

South & West Europe

50.2

37.8

33 %

97.2

82.0

19 %

The Baltics

8.5

8.8

-3 %

18.9

19.3

-2 %

North America

67.5

32.5

108 %

109.9

53.8

104 %

South America

3.6

1.2

200 %

7.5

2.1

257 %

Asia-Pacific

18.6

19.7

-6 %

41.7

41.2

1 %

Africa

2.2

1.5

47 %

4.1

3.0

37 %

Zinzino

281.1

212.7

32 %

556.3

441.9

26 %

Faun Pharma

5.2

4.2

24 %

12.3

8.9

38 %

Zinzino Group

286.3

216.9

32 %

568.6

450.8

26 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-South America: Peru, Colombia

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]

Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2026,c4316236

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4316236/a0dbe302e109231a.pdf

2602 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

© 2026 PR Newswire
