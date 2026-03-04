Zinzino AB (publ.): Preliminary Sales Report February 2026

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 32 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 32 % and amounted to SEK 281.1 (212.7) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased and amounted to SEK 5.2 (4.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 32 % to SEK 286.3 (216.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2026 increased by 26 % to SEK 568.6 (450.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
26-Feb
25-Feb
Change
YTD 2026
YTD 2025
Change
The Nordics
22.5
24.8
-9 %
50.1
50.5
-1 %
Central Europe
81.8
57.4
43 %
171.0
126.8
35 %
East Europe
26.2
29.0
-10 %
55.9
63.2
-12 %
South & West Europe
50.2
37.8
33 %
97.2
82.0
19 %
The Baltics
8.5
8.8
-3 %
18.9
19.3
-2 %
North America
67.5
32.5
108 %
109.9
53.8
104 %
South America
3.6
1.2
200 %
7.5
2.1
257 %
Asia-Pacific
18.6
19.7
-6 %
41.7
41.2
1 %
Africa
2.2
1.5
47 %
4.1
3.0
37 %
Zinzino
281.1
212.7
32 %
556.3
441.9
26 %
Faun Pharma
5.2
4.2
24 %
12.3
8.9
38 %
Zinzino Group
286.3
216.9
32 %
568.6
450.8
26 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-South America: Peru, Colombia
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge: [email protected]
Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-february-2026,c4316236
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4316236/a0dbe302e109231a.pdf
2602 Pressrelease Salesreport EN