Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 05.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Timing könnte nicht besser sein - Durchbruchsjahr 2026 für Myriad
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
05.12.25 | 10:08
15,200 Euro
+2,56 % +0,380
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,58011:49
15,44015,52011:46
PR Newswire
05.12.2025 11:24 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Zinzino AB changes Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB

Zinzino AB announces today that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB has entered into an agreement with Tapper Partners AB regarding the role of Certified Adviser. Tapper Partners AB will assume the role of Certified Adviser on December 8, 2025. Until then, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB will continue to act as the company's Certified Adviser.

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-ab-changes-certified-adviser-to-tapper-partners-ab,c4277666

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4277666/bb8c1525a8a99fc3.pdf

2512 Pressrelease Zinzino Change of Certified Adviser EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-zinzino-ab-changes-certified-adviser-to-tapper-partners-ab-302633955.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.