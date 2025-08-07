

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 2.7 percent in July, the same as in June. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.3 percent.



The number of registered unemployed individuals increased to 129,514 in July from 126,877 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, increased to 2.7 percent from 2.5 percent.



Data showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stable at 2.9 percent.



