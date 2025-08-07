

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMF.PK, TKOMY.PK), a Japanese insurance company, on Thursday recorded a surge in net profit for the first quarter.



For the three-month period to June 30, Tokio Marine posted a net income of JPY 466.820 billion, or JPY 243.46 per basic share, higher than JPY 197.316 billion, or JPY 100.58 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Ordinary profit was JPY 565.287 billion as against JPY 265.032 billion last year. Net premiums written stood at JPY 1.346 trillion, higher than JPY 1.298 trillion in 2024. Ordinary income increased to JPY 2.268 trillion from JPY 1.924 trillion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company has reaffirmed annual guidance. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Tokio Marine continues to project a net profit of JPY 930 billion, down 11.9% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 485.91.



The company still expects an annual ordinary profit of JPY 1.270 trillion, down 13% from the prior year.



