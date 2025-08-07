

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $189 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $432 million or $0.94 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.9% to $2.410 billion from $2.080 billion last year.



Restaurant Brands International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $189 Mln. vs. $280 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $2.410 Bln vs. $2.080 Bln last year.



