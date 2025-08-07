Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Advances Exploration at Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / KALO GOLD CORP. (TSXV:KALO) ("Kalo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 367 km² Vatu Aurum Project, located on Fiji's Vanua Levu Island. The 2025 field season, which began in mid-May, has confirmed structural features and hydrothermal indicators consistent with vertically intact epithermal systems.

15,495 soils, 1,907 metres trenching, and 1,352.7 metres drilling (seven holes) completed to date, with assays pending and two additional holes currently in progress

Namalau Trend - Dua: six drill holes completed (VA25-DH01 to DH05 and DH07 - 1,104.2 m): Vein-hosted sulphides intersected, boiling zone indicators with vuggy and bladed quartz textures, polymictic breccias, and transitions from lower temperature to higher temperature alteration assemblages

Initial drilling confirms key feeder structures and hydrothermal alteration zones at both Dua and Qiriyaga Complex - Vunisea (VA25-DH06 - 248.5 m): supporting vertically intact epithermal and diatreme-hosted gold models

All drill core is logged, split, and shipped to ALS Laboratories (Australia) for gold fire assay and multi-element ICP-MS analysis VA25-DH01-DH02 in lab; DH03-DH05 en route; DH06-DH07 splitting underway

Next Steps

Assay reporting from the first set of drill holes (expected Q3 2025)

Drilling expansion into new targets including Rua, QC2 and Buca based on trenching, soil anomalies, and structural mapping

Follow-up drilling at priority structures at Dua and Vunisea

Vectoring refinement using XRF data, TerraSpec and pathfinder element halo analysis to guide drilling to the most prospective zones

Safety and Sustainability

Kalo Gold remains committed to responsible exploration based on international best practices in health, safety, environmental stewardship, and community engagement. The Company has recorded zero lost-time injuries (LTIs) during the 2025 field season.

All field activities are digitally tracked through SiteDocs, ensuring real-time compliance and accountability. Kalo is working toward third-party certification of its safety and sustainability systems by year-end, aligning with global Sustainability standards. Engagement continues with local stakeholders and government to support inclusive exploration and long-term value creation in Fiji.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared or reviewed by Andrew Randell, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company, has conducted multiple site visits, and directly supervises the Vatu Aurum exploration program. He has verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical methods, QA/QC protocols, and field procedures.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO) is a gold exploration company focused on low-sulphidation epithermal systems in Fiji. The 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project spans 367 km² on Vanua Levu, located in a preserved volcanic-back arc setting with district-scale gold potential.

Exploration is centered on the Aurum Epithermal Field and Qiriyaga Complex, where drilling, trenching, and geochemistry have outlined multiple structurally controlled gold targets. Kalo's technical programs are led by SGDS Hive.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect management's current expectations, strategic objectives, and exploration priorities at the time of this release. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and include, but are not limited to:

The Company's planned multi-phase exploration and drilling program, including the targeting of structurally controlled gold zones at Coqeloa, Aurum Prime, Namalau, Loma, Buca Trends, and the Qiriyaga Complex.

Interpretations of geological features, mineralization continuity, and deposit potential, based on geophysical surveys, surface sampling, and historical drill data, which are subject to change as additional drilling and verification work is conducted.

The potential for district-scale gold mineralization, subject to further exploration, drilling, and independent verification.

All exploration results, including geochemical data and historical intercepts, are preliminary in nature and do not constitute a mineral resource estimate. Further exploration, including drilling, is required to confirm the continuity, grade, and extent of mineralization at the Vatu Aurum Project.

The Company's ability to secure sufficient financing, obtain necessary regulatory approvals, and establish strategic partnerships to advance exploration and development activities.

Exploration Risks & Uncertainties

Forward-looking statements are subject to geological, financial, and regulatory risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Exploration risk: There is no guarantee that current exploration activities will result in an economically viable mineral resource.

Drilling uncertainty: Trench and soil sampling results are not necessarily indicative of subsurface mineralization, and drilling is required to confirm continuity, grade, and extent.

Permit and regulatory risks: Exploration activities are subject to government approvals, environmental regulations, and permitting requirements.

Funding constraints: The Company's ability to execute exploration programs depends on market conditions and financing availability.

Commodity price volatility: Gold price fluctuations may impact the economic feasibility of any future discoveries.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about Kalo Gold Corp.'s business, as well as beliefs and assumptions made by the Company's management.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may not prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially due to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are beyond the control of the Company.

Kalo Gold Corp. does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained in this release.

For a more detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to Kalo Gold Corp.'s public filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Figure 1: Plan map of the Namalau Trend - Dua showing drill collar locations as of August 2025.

Figure 2: Plan map of the Qiriyaga Complex - Vunisea showing drill collar location as of August 2025

