

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's retail sales growth moderated slightly in June, data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales, except for motor vehicles and motorcycles, rose a calendar-adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in June, after a 4.6 percent increase in May.



On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 0.3 percent.



Retail sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores alone surged 11.3 percent after rising 13.3 percent a month ago.



The annual sales growth of non-food products eased to 5.5 percent in June from 6.6 percent. Meanwhile, sales of food, beverages, and tobacco rebounded by 0.8 percent.



Data showed that online retail sales were 10.3 percent higher in June compared to last year.



