Brookfield Wealth Solutions Announces Second Quarter Results and Three-for-Two Stock Split

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, Aug. 07, 2025 -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE, TSX: BNT) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Sachin Shah, CEO of Brookfield Wealth Solutions, stated, "Our business continues to generate strong returns across a growing offering of products. With the pace of sales expected to increase in the second half of the year, an active pipeline of accretive investments and a strong capital base to support our policyholders and future growth, we remain on track to achieve the full-year targets we set for ourselves."

He continued, "Our recently announced acquisition of Just Group plc. will be transformational to our business as we expand in the U.K. retirement market, serving as an attractive platform for future growth."

Unaudited

As of and for the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total assets $ 148,893 $ 130,533 $ 148,893 $ 130,533 Adjusted equity1 14,688 10,538 14,688 10,538 Distributable operating earnings1 398 298 835 577 Net income 516 269 234 606 Net income per each class A share $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.18 $ 0.16 1. See Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7 and a reconciliation from net income and reconciliation from equity on page 6.

Second Quarter Highlights

Deployed $3.5 billion into Brookfield originated strategies across our investment portfolio at an average yield of 8%



Originated more than $4 billion of annuity sales during the quarter across our retail, PRT and FABN channels



Our Property and Casualty float remained stable at approximately $8 billion, providing us with investment flexibility and risk diversification



On July 31, 2025, we announced the acquisition of Just Group plc. ("Just") a U.K.-based retirement specialist financial services company with leading capabilities in the defined benefit de-risking and individual retirement income sectors

Operating Update

We recognized $398 million and $835 million of distributable operating earnings ("DOE") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $298 million and $577 million in the prior year period. The increase in earnings for the current period reflects contributions from American Equity Life, which we acquired in May 2024, improved operating performance in our property and casualty business as a result of initiatives undertaken over the past year to reduce volatility and higher net investment income across our portfolio resulting from progress made in repositioning assets into higher yielding investment strategies.

We recorded net income of $516 million and $234 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $269 million and $606 million in the prior year period. The net income in the current quarter is primarily the result of our strong operating performance, along with favorable equity market movements. Net income in the prior year quarter included the impact of DOE as well as transaction costs associated with our May 2024 acquisition of American Equity Life.

Today, we are in a strong liquidity position, with approximately $34 billion of cash and short-term liquid investments across our investment portfolios, and another $22 billion of long-term liquid investments. These liquid assets position us well to meet policyholder obligations and support the ongoing rotation of our portfolio into higher yielding investment strategies.

Acquisition of Just and Acceleration of UK Strategy

Last week we announced that we reached an agreement to acquire all of the issued and to be issued share capital of Just in an all-cash transaction for total consideration of GBP 2.4 billion ($3.2 billion) (the "Just Acquisition"). Just's purpose is to help people achieve a better later life, which it fulfills by delivering competitive products and services to those who are approaching, at and in-retirement. The Just Acquisition is expected to meaningfully accelerate the growth of our U.K. business and represents a significant opportunity in a core market that we are committed to over the long term.

Closing of the Just Acquisition is anticipated to take place in the first half of 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.

Three-for-Two Stock Split

Brookfield Corporation today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-two split of class A limited voting shares of Brookfield Corporation (the "Brookfield class A shares") for purposes of ensuring that the Brookfield class A shares remain accessible to individual shareholders and to improve the liquidity of the Brookfield class A shares (the "Brookfield Corporation Stock Split"). Importantly, the stock split is not dilutive to shareholders.

To ensure Brookfield Wealth Solutions' class A exchangeable limited voting shares ("class A shares") remain accessible to individual shareholders, improve the liquidity of the class A shares and maintain their economic equivalence to the Brookfield class A shares following the Brookfield Corporation Stock Split, Brookfield Wealth Solutions' board of directors (the "Board") has approved a three-for-two split of the class A shares.

The stock split will be implemented by way of a subdivision of the class A shares which will be payable on October 9, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2025. Each shareholder will receive one-half of a class A share for each class A share held by them (i.e. one additional class A share for every two shares held). Fractional shares will be paid in cash based on the closing price of the class A shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 3, 2025. The Board has also approved a concurrent three-for-two split of the Company's class B limited voting shares.

From market open on Friday, October 3, 2025 and until market close on Thursday, October 9, 2025 both trading days inclusive, the class A shares will trade on a due bill basis on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. During this due bill trading period, the class A shares will carry the right to receive the additional shares to be issued in connection with the stock split. From market open on Friday, October 10, 2025, the post-split (ex-dividend) class A shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange.

Based on the manner in which the stock split will be implemented, no Canadian or U.S. federal income tax is expected to be payable by shareholders, except in the case of cash received in lieu of fractional shares.

The Brookfield Wealth Solutions stock split will occur concurrently with the Brookfield Corporation Stock Split in order to maintain the economic equivalence of the class A shares with the Brookfield class A shares.

Regular Distribution Declaration

The Board declared a quarterly return of capital of $0.09 per class A share and class B share payable on September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 12, 2025. This distribution is identical in amount per share and has the same payment date as the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Corporation on the Brookfield class A shares. The first distribution payable post-split will occur on December 31, 2025, subject to declaration by the Board.



Brookfield Corporation Operating Results

An investment in class A shares of our company is intended to be, as nearly as practicable, functionally and economically, equivalent to an investment in the Brookfield class A shares. A summary of Brookfield Corporation's second quarter operating results is provided below:

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

(US$ millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Last Twelve Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income of consolidated business1 $ 1,055 $ (285 ) $ 2,889 $ 3,403 Net income attributable to Brookfield shareholders2 272 43 841 1,074 Distributable earnings before realizations3 1,253 1,113 5,311 4,379 - Per Brookfield class A share3 0.80 0.71 3.36 2.77 Distributable earnings3 1,385 2,127 5,865 5,805 - Per Brookfield class A share3 0.88 1.35 3.71 3.67 1. Consolidated basis - includes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. 2. Excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests. 3. See Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings on page 6 and Non-IFRS and Performance Measures section on page 9 of Brookfield Corporation's press release dated August 7, 2025.

Brookfield Corporation net income above is presented under IFRS. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the class A shares of our company will be impacted significantly by the market price of the Brookfield class A shares and the business performance of Brookfield as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review Brookfield Corporation's letter to shareholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. Investors, analysts and other interested parties can access Brookfield Corporation's disclosure on its website under the Reports & Filings section at bn.brookfield.com.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Unaudited June 30 December 31 (US$ millions) 2025 2024 Assets Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 17,545 $ 16,643 Investments 96,511 88,566 Reinsurance funds withheld 1,473 1,517 Accrued investment income 810 860 Deferred policy acquisition costs 11,126 10,696 Reinsurance recoverables and deposit assets 12,772 13,195 Other assets 8,656 8,476 Total assets 148,893 139,953 Liabilities and equity Policyholders' account balances 86,933 83,079 Future policy benefits 15,204 14,088 Policy and contract claims 7,520 7,659 Market risk benefits 4,227 3,655 Deposit liabilities 1,464 1,502 Unearned premium reserve 1,604 1,843 Funds withheld for reinsurance liabilities 3,241 3,392 Corporate borrowings 1,184 1,022 Subsidiary borrowings 3,327 3,329 Other liabilities 8,350 7,308 Class A and class B 1,471 1,470 Class C 13,602 10,756 Non-controlling interest 766 15,839 850 13,076 Total liabilities and equity $ 148,893 $ 139,953

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

US$ millions Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net premiums and other policy revenue $ 1,229 $ 1,716 $ 2,530 $ 3,359 Net investment income, including funds withheld 1,486 1,162 2,915 1,832 Net investment gains (losses), including funds withheld 322 24 210 196 Total revenues 3,037 2,902 5,655 5,387 Benefits and claims paid on insurance contracts (1,079 ) (1,515 ) (2,186 ) (2,929 ) Interest sensitive contract benefits (497 ) (422 ) (1,021 ) (607 ) Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs (363 ) (276 ) (702 ) (501 ) Change in fair value of insurance-related derivatives and embedded derivatives (131 ) 13 (331 ) 57 Change in fair value of market risk benefits 46 (168 ) (315 ) (199 ) Other reinsurance expenses (1 ) (7 ) (2 ) (14 ) Operating expenses (323 ) (461 ) (705 ) (694 ) Interest expense (82 ) (95 ) (155 ) (167 ) Total benefits and expenses (2,430 ) (2,931 ) (5,417 ) (5,054 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 607 (29 ) 238 333 Income tax recovery (expense) (91 ) 298 (4 ) 273 Net income $ 516 $ 269 $ 234 $ 606 Attributable to: Class A and class B shareholders1 $ 4 $ 3 $ 8 $ 6 Class C shareholder 497 261 167 593 Non-controlling interest 15 5 59 7 $ 516 $ 269 $ 234 $ 606 1. Class A shares receive distributions at the same amount per share as the cash dividends paid on each Brookfield class A share

SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO DISTRIBUTABLE OPERATING EARNINGS

Unaudited

For the periods ended June 30

US$ millions Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 516 $ 269 $ 234 $ 606 Unrealized net investment losses (gains), including funds withheld (322 ) (24 ) (210 ) (196 ) Mark-to-market losses (gains) on insurance contracts and other net assets 134 225 819 290 328 470 843 700 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 4 (343 ) (179 ) (328 ) Transaction costs 14 137 55 149 Depreciation 52 34 116 56 Distributable operating earnings1 $ 398 $ 298 $ 835 $ 577

RECONCILIATION OF EQUITY TO ADJUSTED EQUITY

Unaudited

As of June 30

US$ millions 2025 2024 Equity $ 15,839 $ 9,015 Add: Junior preferred shares - 2,751 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (673 ) (382 ) Non-controlling interest (766 ) (848 ) Accumulated unrealized mark-to-market losses (gains), net of tax 288 2 Adjusted equity1 $ 14,688 $ 10,538 1. Non-GAAP measure - see Non-GAAP and Performance Measures on page 7.

Additional Information

The statements contained herein are based primarily on information that has been extracted from our financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which have been prepared using generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("US GAAP" or "GAAP").

Brookfield Wealth Solutions' Board of Directors have reviewed and approved this document, including the summarized unaudited consolidated financial statements prior to its release.

Information on our distributions can be found on our website under Stock & Distributions/Distribution History.

Non-GAAP and Performance Measures

This news release and accompanying financial statements are based on US GAAP, unless otherwise noted.

We make reference to Distributable operating earnings. We define distributable operating earnings as net income after applicable taxes excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes related to basis and other changes, and breakage and transaction costs, as well as certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses, including gains and losses related to asset and liability matching strategies, non-operating adjustments related to changes in cash flow assumptions for future policy benefits, and change in market risk benefits, and is inclusive of returns on equity invested in certain variable interest entities and our share of adjusted earnings from our investments in certain associates. Distributable operating earnings is a measure of operating performance. We use distributable operating earnings to assess our operating results. We also make reference to Adjusted equity. Adjusted equity represents the total economic equity of our company through our class A, B and C shares as well as the junior preferred shares issued by our company, excluding the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income and the accumulated after tax impact of certain adjustments related to mark-to-market gains and losses on investments, derivatives and insurance contracts. We use adjusted equity to assess our return on our equity and believe it supplements investor's understanding of our operating performance by providing information regarding our ongoing performance that excludes items we believe do not directly affect our core operations. For comparability with peers and to align with our measure of operating performance, we changed the composition of adjusted equity in the second quarter of 2025 to exclude non-controlling interest and accumulated after tax impact of certain investment and insurance reserve gains and losses. We have restated all applicable comparative information.

We provide additional information on key terms and non-GAAP measures in our filings available at bnt.brookfield.com.

