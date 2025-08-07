

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to nearly a 2-week high of 0.8744 against the pound, a 1-1/2-month high of 0.9429 against the Swiss franc and a 6-day high of 172.17 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8732, 0.9393 and 171.40, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to near 2-week highs of 1.1698 and 1.6054 from early lows of 1.1650 and 1.6010, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.89 against the pound, 0.95 against the franc, 174.00 against the yen, 1.19 against the greenback and 1.62 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News