

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than 12:05 p.m. EDT, Thursday for the undocking of the agency's SpaceX Crew-10 mission from the International Space Station. Pending weather conditions, the four-member crew will splash down off the California coast at 11:58 a.m., Friday, NASA said.



Crew-10 will be the first mission to splash down off the California coast for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.



US astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov will return time-sensitive research to Earth after completing a five-month science expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory.



Mission managers continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as undocking of the SpaceX Dragon depends on spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors, the U.S. space agency said. NASA and SpaceX will select a specific splashdown time and location closer to the Crew-10 spacecraft undocking.



