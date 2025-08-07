

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Constellation Energy Group, Inc. (CEG) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $839 million, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $814 million, or $2.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Constellation Energy Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $599 million or $1.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.82 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.4% to $6.101 billion from $5.475 billion last year.



Constellation Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $839 Mln. vs. $814 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.67 vs. $2.58 last year. -Revenue: $6.101 Bln vs. $5.475 Bln last year.



