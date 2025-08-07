

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has launched Free Mind, a new national campaign that provides youth aged 12-17 and their parents and caregivers with resources and information about substance use, mental health, and the connection between the two.



The drug overdose crisis is constantly evolving and remains an important public health issue in the United States. In 2024, more than 80,000 Americans died from a drug overdosem according to CDC. From 2020 to 2024, 75 percent of overdose deaths among youth aged 10-19 involved illegally made fentanyl. In addition, the number of teens reporting poor mental health has increased in the past decade. In 2023, 40 percent of high school students stopped regular activities because of persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and one in five students seriously considered attempting suicide.



'Teens may use alcohol and other substances to help them cope with stress, anxiety, and depression,' said Dr. Allison Arwady, Director of the CDC National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. 'Talking openly about mental health and substance use, and knowing when to get professional help, is critical to helping teens stay healthy. That's why this campaign supports youth, parents, and caregivers in having those conversations early, before an issue arises.'



CDC said it spoke directly with youth about their knowledge and perceptions regarding substance use to develop messages, branding, and tactical strategies for Free Mind. The campaign seeks to resonate with this age group by addressing the connections between substance use and mental health, risk factors that contribute to drug use, and strategies to keep them safe. CDC also said that it has created resources for parents and caregivers about the latest substance use and mental health challenges youth may face.



