

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased marginally in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.7 percent year-over-year in July, following a 1.8 percent rise in June.



Among divisions, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone grew 4.7 percent from last year, and those for utilities rose by 2.4 percent. On the other hand, transport costs were 2.8 percent less expensive.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, the consumer price inflation was 1.8 percent, down from 2.0 percent.



EU-harmonized inflation held steady at 1.6 percent in July, as estimated initially.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.5 percent in June.



Separate official data showed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Ireland was 4.9 percent in July, up from 4.6 percent in June. The number of unemployed people was 143,100 compared to 134,500 a month ago.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News