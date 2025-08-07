

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Amended: corrects headline to replace Q1 with H1



SUMCO Corporation (S3X.F), a Japanese semiconductor firm, on Thursday reported a steep decline in net income for the first half, due to higher expenses. However, the company registered an increase in revenue.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company posted a net income of JPY 3.081 billion, or JPY 8.81 per basic share, less than JPY 12.614 billion, or JPY 36.07 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Pre-tax income decreased to JPY 4.720 billion from the previous year's JPY 20.441 billion. Operating income stood at JPY 7.457 billion, compared with JPY 20.822 billion a year ago.



Total non-operating expenses increased to JPY 6.041 billion from JPY 3 billion a year ago. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were JPY 29.844 billion, higher than JPY 17.349 billion in 2024. Cost of sales was JPY 168.070 billion as against last year's JPY 160.101 billion.



Looking ahead, SUMCO Corporation said it will continue with its business structural reforms to improve profitability.



For the nine-month period to September 30, the company anticipates a net loss of JPY 2.500 billion, with loss per basic share of JPY 6.91, on sales of JPY 306.300 billion.



For the nine-month period to September 30, 2024, SUMCO Corporation had reported a net profit of JPY 16.259 billion, or JPY 46.50 per basic share, on sales of JPY 296.664 billion.



