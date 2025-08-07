

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly And Co. (LLY) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $5.660 billion, or $6.29 per share. This compares with $2.967 billion, or $3.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Eli Lilly And Co. reported adjusted earnings of $5.679 billion or $6.31 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $15.557 billion from $11.302 billion last year.



Eli Lilly And Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.660 Bln. vs. $2.967 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.29 vs. $3.28 last year. -Revenue: $15.557 Bln vs. $11.302 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.75 - $23.00 Full year revenue guidance: $60.0 - $62.0 Bln



