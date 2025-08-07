

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, primarily driven by strong underlying business performance across the portfolio and foreign exchange rates.



For fiscal 2025, Eli Lilly now projects earnings in a range of $20.85 to $22.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $21.75 to $23.00 per share on revenues between $60.0 billion and $62.0 billion.



Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $20.17 to $21.67 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $20.78 to $22.28 per share on revenues between $58.0 billion and $61.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $21.98 per share on revenues of $60.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News