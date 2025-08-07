

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for fiscal 2025, reflecting strong Q3 operating performance and incremental investments in selling and marketing in Q4.



For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $14.30 to $14.45 per share on revenues between about $21.8 billion to $21.9 billion, with adjusted revenue growth of 7.8 to 8.3 percent and organic revenue growth of 3.0 to 3.5 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $14.06 to $14.34 per share on revenues between $21.8 billion to $21.9 billion, with adjusted revenue growth of 7.8 to 8.3 percent and organic revenue growth of 3.0 to 3.5 percent.



On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $14.18 per share on revenue growth of 7.79 percent to $21.82 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



