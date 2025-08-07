Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A4081M | ISIN: US46121E3045
NASDAQ
06.08.25 | 21:58
1,645 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUSION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUSION INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 14:02 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) ("Intrusion" or the "Company"), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced that management will present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference
Date: August 21, 2025
Location: Virtual
Registration: To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: September 8 - 9, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Registration: If you are an institutional investor, and would like to register for the conference, please visit www.hcwevents.com/annualconference.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conference-1056881

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
