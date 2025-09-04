Anzeige
Intrusion to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 4, 2025 / Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, announced today that Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held from September 8 to 10, 2025.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to meet with management or listen to the Company's presentation through the conference website, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas, specializing in advanced threat intelligence. At the core of its capabilities is TraceCop, a proprietary database that catalogs the historical behavior, associations, and reputational risk of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, domain names, and hostnames. Built on years of gathering global internet intelligence and supporting government entities, this data forms the backbone of Intrusion's commercial solutions.

Its most recent solution is Intrusion Shield - a next-generation network security platform designed to detect and prevent threats in real time. In observe mode, Shield delivers analytical insights powered by Intrusion's exclusive data, helping organizations identify unseen patterns and previously unknown risks. In protect mode, it monitors traffic flow and automatically blocks known malicious and unknown connections from entering or exiting the network - providing a powerful defense against Zero-Day threats and ransomware. By integrating Shield into a network, organizations can elevate their overall security posture and enhance the performance of their broader cybersecurity architecture.

IR Contact

Alpha IR Group
Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll
INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/intrusion-to-present-at-the-h.c.-wainwright-annual-global-investm-1068755

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
