

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to a 2-day high of 0.8680 against the euro, from an early near 2-week low of 0.8744.



Against the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc and the yen, the pound advanced to nearly a 2-week high of 1.3432, nearly a 1-month high of 1.0836 and a 6-day high of 197.92 from early lows of 1.3346, 1.0758 and 196.24, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.36 against the greenback, 1.09 against the franc and 200.00 against the yen.



