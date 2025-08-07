

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains positive in world markets amidst a fresh batch of earnings releases and the developments on the trade tariff front. Markets digested the rate cut and guidance by the Bank of England while looking forward to another rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the green. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading in positive territory while the FTSE 100 retreated after Bank of England raised its inflation forecast. Asian markets also finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged down. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rebounded amidst official data showing a larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Data showing strong imports by China also supported sentiment for crude oil. Gold rallied on Fed rate cut hopes and trade tariff jitters. Cryptocurrencies too rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,455.50, up 0.59% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,386.90, up 0.66% Germany's DAX at 24,331.45, up 1.79% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,093.80, down 0.77% France's CAC 40 at 7,731.58, up 1.26% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,346.95, up 1.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 41,058.50, up 0.65% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,831.40, down 0.14% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,639.67, up 0.16% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,081.63, up 0.69%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1663, up 0.02% GBP/USD at 1.3417, up 0.46% USD/JPY at 147.37, up 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.6523, up 0.31% USD/CAD at 1.3730, down 0.09% Dollar Index at 98.13, down 0.04%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.244%, up 0.33% Germany at 2.6643%, up 0.84% France at 3.333%, up 0.82% U.K. at 4.5750%, up 0.90% Japan at 1.483%, down 1.33%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $67.40, up 0.76%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $64.87, up 0.81%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,444.32, up 0.32%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $116,461.94, up 2.06% Ethereum at $3,818.86, up 5.57% XRP at $3.07, up 4.54% BNB at $777.62, up 1.95% Solana at $173.18, up 5.82%



