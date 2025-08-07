Global business unit fast-tracks cloud and AI innovation leveraging Microsoft Cloud

Expands enterprise access to secure, scalable, cloud-native modernization

Rapid Agentic AI momentum with nearly 100 client opportunities in 90 days

NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced its NTT Data business unit for Microsoft Cloud to meet rising demand for secure, AI-driven enterprise cloud transformation. The global unit brings together NTT DATA's deep industry and technical expertise in Microsoft Cloud, security and AI solutions to accelerate cloud modernization, scale Agentic AI and navigate complex sovereignty and compliance requirements.

"Our expanded collaboration with Microsoft reflects a shared commitment to helping clients tackle today's complex business challenges with speed, scale and trust," said Charlie Li, Head of Cloud and Security Services, NTT DATA, Inc. "Through our global business unit for Microsoft Cloud, we're bringing together the strengths of both organizations to solve modern problems using advanced cloud and AI technologies, whether it's modernizing operations, improving how people work and connect, or delivering more intelligent, secure and resilient digital experiences."

Global NTT Data business unit for Microsoft Cloud: scale and specialization

With a presence across more than 50 countries and a deep bench of Microsoft certified specialists holding 24,000 certifications, the NTT DATA business unit for Microsoft Cloud helps clients accelerate digital transformation globally. This unit brings together technical expertise in cloud-native development, cybersecurity, observability and Agentic AI, while staying closely aligned with Microsoft's technology roadmap and engineering teams.

Led by Aishwarya Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of the Global Business Unit for Microsoft Cloud, the unit buildson NTT DATA's longstanding strategic alliance with Microsoft to elevate existing capabilities and expands its global reach, reinforcing NTT DATA's role as a trusted enterprise transformation partner.

To accelerate adoption, NTT DATA is aligning its sales, pre-sales and delivery teams with Microsoft to help clients design, build, secure, migrate and implement solutions on Microsoft Cloud that deliver measurable business impact across industries and regulated markets.

Core areas of focus include:

Agentic AI at scale: Helping clients rapidly scale AI agents with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Azure AI Foundry enabling real-time voice communications and intelligent orchestration with speed, efficiency and ethical integrity.

Helping clients rapidly scale AI agents with Microsoft 365 Copilot and Microsoft Azure AI Foundry enabling real-time voice communications and intelligent orchestration with speed, efficiency and ethical integrity. Modern cloud solutions: Supporting organizations in building and updating applications In Microsoft Azure to boost agility, reduce complexity and stay ahead of change.

Supporting organizations in building and updating applications In Microsoft Azure to boost agility, reduce complexity and stay ahead of change. Developer acceleration: Empowering Azure developers to accelerate cloud-native development with a microservices library of 500+ industry-accelerators, built on top of NTT DATA's Industry Cloud platform.

Empowering Azure developers to accelerate cloud-native development with a microservices library of 500+ industry-accelerators, built on top of NTT DATA's Industry Cloud platform. Enhanced digital experience: Enabling more connected, collaborative workplaces with Microsoft 365 and transforming customer engagement through integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center solutions.

Enabling more connected, collaborative workplaces with Microsoft 365 and transforming customer engagement through integrated Microsoft Dynamics 365 Contact Center solutions. Sovereign cloud adoption: NTT DATA is one of the few Microsoft partners collaborating on Sovereign Cloud specialization under Microsoft AI Cloud partner program.

Driving agentic AI adoption at scale

Today's announcement also follows strong momentum for NTT DATA's recently launched Agentic AI Services for Hyperscaler AI Technologies, built on Azure and Azure AI Foundry. In just 90 days, these services have generated nearly 100 enterprise client opportunities, including Newell Brands.

This interest underscores the growing demand for AI-powered automation, intelligent workflows and seamless enterprise integration and the need for scalable solutions that move AI out of the lab and into production. NTT DATA is also scaling support for multi-agent models by leveraging Azure AI Agent Service on Azure AI Foundry. As a result, NTT DATA can help clients build, manage and orchestrate multi-agent workflows across multiple platforms.

Providing next-generation service delivery

NTT DATA is uniquely positioned to lead cloud-native business transformation in the AI era with deep expertise across Azure, Agentic AI and Industry Cloud ecosystems. Backed by 27 Advanced Specializations, including Security, Data AI for Azure, Infrastructure, Digital App Innovation and AI Business Solutions, NTT DATA helps enterprises accelerate big data migration and analysis, scale AI and ML workloads with flexibility and implement cost-effective, composable infrastructures that drive innovation and resilience.

"NTT DATA has played a pivotal role in driving global adoption of Microsoft Azure innovations. This global business unit and our expanded collaboration enables enterprises to integrate AI seamlessly, modernize operations and achieve digital transformation with confidence," said Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, SI Advisory at Microsoft.

Learn more about NTT DATA and Microsoft here.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have diverse experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

