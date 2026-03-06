

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft has confirmed that its gaming division is developing a next-generation Xbox console, currently code-named Project Helix, signaling a new phase for the company's gaming hardware strategy.



According to Microsoft, the upcoming console will focus on leading performance while introducing deeper integration between Xbox and PC gaming. The device is expected to support both Xbox titles and PC games, marking a shift from previous Xbox consoles that primarily ran games designed specifically for the platform.



While details about Project Helix remain limited, Microsoft indicated that more information could be revealed during the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.



The announcement comes as Microsoft's gaming business faces challenges. The company reported a 9 percent decline in gaming revenue and a 32 percent drop in hardware revenue in its latest earnings report.



However, Microsoft continues to invest heavily in the gaming sector, highlighted by its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard in 2023 and a strong lineup of upcoming titles, including Fable expected in 2026.



