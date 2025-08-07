Anzeige
PR Newswire
07.08.2025 13:00 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.38 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.43 per Diluted Share -

- Invested $3.2 Billion in the Quarter and $5.5 Billion in the 6 Months, Surpassing 2024 Capital
Deployment -

- LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Ratings of CSS1 and CS1 (Highest Ratings Possible) Reaffirmed
by Fitch and Morningstar DBRS -

- Awarded Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for 9th Time in 11 Years -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Q2 and Declared $0.48 Dividend for Q3 -

- Acquired Fundamental Income Properties, a $2.2 Billion Fully Integrated Net Lease Real Estate
Operating Platform and Owned Portfolio -

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's second quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $129.8 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $151.1 million.

"We have continued to demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our multi-cylinder platform," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "While commercial real estate lending remains a foundational part of our business, it now represents about half of our asset base-a reflection of how far we've diversified and evolved. Our capital deployment has already surpassed full-year 2024 levels, and we're seeing robust investment opportunities across sectors. We are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on today's environment."

"As the property markets recover, led by much lower future supply and the imminent projection of lower interest rates, the integration of Fundamental Income marks a significant step in our ongoing evolution and diversification," Sternlicht continued. "Their scalable business, disciplined credit focus, and structuring expertise are highly aligned with our platform. This acquisition adds a powerful new important vertical where we hope to deploy significant capital and grow our earnings going forward with stable recurring cash flows."

"Since our IPO, we've raised over $20 billion in capital, proving our ability to access liquidity through all market conditions," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "The recent repricing of our term loans to best-in-class levels reflects the market's confidence in our strategy and credit profile. With $5.0 billion in unencumbered assets, over $1.4 billion in unrealized property gains, no near-term debt maturities, and a diversified business model, we have the tools and financial strength to drive disciplined growth and capture the compelling opportunities ahead."

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live broadcast, access the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast is available at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com in the Investor Relations section of the website. The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in.

To Participate via Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13754310
The playback can be accessed through August 21, 2025.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $108 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

Contact:
 Zachary Tanenbaum
Starwood Property Trust
Phone: 203-422-7788
Email: [email protected]

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 313,595


$ 65,949


$ -


$ 5,675


$ -


$ 385,219


$ -


$ 385,219

Interest income from investment securities

21,335


148


-


21,778


-


43,261


(32,948)


10,313

Servicing fees

111


-


-


18,627


-


18,738


(4,658)


14,080

Rental income

6,532


-


16,237


5,474


-


28,243


-


28,243

Other revenues

2,334


1,087


240


2,231


536


6,428


-


6,428

Total revenues

343,907


67,184


16,477


53,785


536


481,889


(37,606)


444,283

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

177


-


-


-


30,656


30,833


-


30,833

Interest expense

180,494


39,106


9,067


7,794


79,881


316,342


(210)


316,132

General and administrative

15,535


5,523


1,237


24,361


4,416


51,072


-


51,072

Costs of rental operations

4,950


-


5,930


3,632


-


14,512


-


14,512

Depreciation and amortization

2,491


9


5,875


1,744


252


10,371


-


10,371

Credit loss provision, net

3,663


2,003


-


-


-


5,666


-


5,666

Other expense

-


1,693


6


194


-


1,893


-


1,893

Total costs and expenses

207,310


48,334


22,115


37,725


115,205


430,689


(210)


430,479

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


40,280


40,280

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


3,568


-


3,568


(1,205)


2,363

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

(2,058)


-


-


3,728


-


1,670


(1,325)


345

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

8,425


-


-


21,442


-


29,867


-


29,867

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


5,115


-


-


5,115


-


5,115

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

1,412


1,167


-


5,647


-


8,226


(354)


7,872

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

31,662


-


-


-


-


31,662


-


31,662

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(116,140)


-


(13)


(1,304)


16,161


(101,296)


-


(101,296)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

83,257


630


(126)


-


-


83,761


-


83,761

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

20,773


(783)


-


-


-


19,990


-


19,990

Other (loss) income, net

(737)


-


(636)


2,977


-


1,604


-


1,604

Total other income (loss)

26,594


1,014


4,340


36,058


16,161


84,167


37,396


121,563

Income (loss) before income taxes

163,191


19,864


(1,298)


52,118


(98,508)


135,367


-


135,367

Income tax benefit (provision)

5,495


88


-


(6,254)


-


(671)


-


(671)

Net income (loss)

168,686


19,952


(1,298)


45,864


(98,508)


134,696


-


134,696

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(4)


-


(5,326)


448


-


(4,882)


-


(4,882)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
Trust, Inc

$ 168,682


$ 19,952


$ (6,624)


$ 46,312


$ (98,508)


$ 129,814


$ -


$ 129,814

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the three months ended June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc

$ 168,682


$ 19,952


$ (6,624)


$ 46,312


$ (98,508)


$ 129,814

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


4,629


-


-


4,629

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(3,383)


(2,699)


-


(6,082)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

2,844


723


107


1,367


8,389


13,430

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


183


183

Depreciation and amortization

2,528


-


5,987


1,845


-


10,360

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

5,832


-


-


7,304


-


13,136

Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair
value adjustments

(5,495)


(88)


-


6,254


-


671

Other non-cash items

5


-


316


(380)


-


(59)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(8,425)


-


-


(21,442)


-


(29,867)

Credit loss provision, net

3,663


2,003


-


-


-


5,666

Securities

2,058


-


-


(3,728)


-


(1,670)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(5,115)


-


-


(5,115)

Derivatives

116,140


-


13


1,304


(16,161)


101,296

Foreign currency

(83,257)


(630)


126


-


-


(83,761)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(1,412)


(1,167)


-


(5,647)


-


(8,226)

Sales of properties

(4,128)


-


-


-


-


(4,128)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(702)


-


-


19,165


-


18,463

Securities

(316)


-


-


(4,223)


-


(4,539)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


21,600


-


-


21,600

Derivatives

17,555


50


(99)


347


(6,868)


10,985

Foreign currency

1,671


91


(125)


-


-


1,637

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

1,412


(109)


-


5,801


-


7,104

Sales of properties

(44,438)


-


-


-


-


(44,438)

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 174,217


$ 20,825


$ 17,432


$ 51,580


$ (112,965)


$ 151,089

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 0.49


$ 0.06


$ 0.05


$ 0.15


$ (0.32)


$ 0.43

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment
For the six months ended June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Revenues:
















Interest income from loans

$ 603,894


$ 126,405


$ -


$ 8,843


$ -


$ 739,142


$ -


$ 739,142

Interest income from investment securities

45,224


302


-


49,952


-


95,478


(72,944)


22,534

Servicing fees

176


-


-


40,456


-


40,632


(9,092)


31,540

Rental income

14,735


-


32,552


10,139


-


57,426


-


57,426

Other revenues

5,344


2,102


474


3,270


631


11,821


-


11,821

Total revenues

669,373


128,809


33,026


112,660


631


944,499


(82,036)


862,463

Costs and expenses:
















Management fees

357


-


-


-


71,239


71,596


-


71,596

Interest expense

346,045


74,260


18,044


15,927


154,419


608,695


(405)


608,290

General and administrative

30,141


10,541


2,651


46,862


9,024


99,219


-


99,219

Costs of rental operations

10,468


-


11,948


6,916


-


29,332


-


29,332

Depreciation and amortization

6,098


19


11,740


3,495


503


21,855


-


21,855

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(22,096)


2,763


-


-


-


(19,333)


-


(19,333)

Other expense

(25)


3,616


(76)


229


-


3,744


-


3,744

Total costs and expenses

370,988


91,199


44,307


73,429


235,185


815,108


(405)


814,703

Other income (loss):
















Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs

-


-


-


-


-


-


68,971


68,971

Change in fair value of servicing rights

-


-


-


3,454


-


3,454


(338)


3,116

Change in fair value of investment securities, net

5,339


-


-


(18,901)


-


(13,562)


13,734


172

Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net

50,999


-


-


37,272


-


88,271


-


88,271

Income from affordable housing fund investments

-


-


9,025


-


-


9,025


-


9,025

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

2,708


545


-


5,892


-


9,145


(736)


8,409

Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net

31,662


-


-


-


-


31,662


-


31,662

(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net

(181,978)


(19)


(111)


(2,377)


43,500


(140,985)


-


(140,985)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net

117,873


866


(187)


-


-


118,552


-


118,552

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

20,773


(783)


-


-


-


19,990


-


19,990

Other (loss) income, net

(1,226)


-


(1,464)


2,981


-


291


-


291

Total other income (loss)

46,150


609


7,263


28,321


43,500


125,843


81,631


207,474

Income (loss) before income taxes

344,535


38,219


(4,018)


67,552


(191,054)


255,234


-


255,234

Income tax benefit (provision)

5,201


(45)


-


(9,593)


-


(4,437)


-


(4,437)

Net income (loss)

349,736


38,174


(4,018)


57,959


(191,054)


250,797


-


250,797

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(7)


-


(10,410)


1,689


-


(8,728)


-


(8,728)

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
Trust, Inc

$ 349,729


$ 38,174


$ (14,428)


$ 59,648


$ (191,054)


$ 242,069


$ -


$ 242,069

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
For the six months ended June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Total

Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc

$ 349,729


$ 38,174


$ (14,428)


$ 59,648


$ (191,054)


$ 242,069

Add / (Deduct):












Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units

-


-


9,288


-


-


9,288

Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses

-


-


(6,757)


(7,202)


-


(13,959)

Non-cash equity compensation expense

5,636


1,323


216


2,764


16,841


26,780

Management incentive fee

-


-


-


-


10,244


10,244

Depreciation and amortization

6,270


-


11,958


3,697


-


21,925

Interest income adjustment for loans and securities

12,048


-


-


22,466


-


34,514

Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair
value adjustments

(5,201)


45


-


9,593


-


4,437

Other non-cash items

8


-


611


(746)


-


(127)

Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:












Loans

(50,999)


-


-


(37,272)


-


(88,271)

Credit loss (reversal) provision, net

(22,096)


2,763


-


-


-


(19,333)

Securities

(5,339)


-


-


18,901


-


13,562

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


(9,025)


-


-


(9,025)

Derivatives

181,978


19


111


2,377


(43,500)


140,985

Foreign currency

(117,873)


(866)


187


-


-


(118,552)

Earnings from unconsolidated entities

(2,708)


(545)


-


(5,892)


-


(9,145)

Sales of properties

(4,128)


-


-


-


-


(4,128)

Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:












Loans

(882)


-


-


33,872


-


32,990

Securities

(347)


-


-


(6,756)


-


(7,103)

Woodstar Fund investments

-


-


41,921


-


-


41,921

Derivatives

46,596


103


(196)


(677)


(13,902)


31,924

Foreign currency

2,057


58


(186)


-


-


1,929

Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities

2,708


(217)


-


6,407


-


8,898

Sales of properties

(44,438)


-


-


-


-


(44,438)

Distributable Earnings (Loss)

$ 353,019


$ 40,857


$ 33,700


$ 101,180


$ (221,371)


$ 307,385

Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share

$ 1.00


$ 0.12


$ 0.10


$ 0.29


$ (0.63)


$ 0.88

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment
As of June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and

Residential

Lending

Segment


Infrastructure

Lending

Segment


Property

Segment


Investing

and Servicing

Segment


Corporate


Subtotal


Securitization

VIEs


Total

Assets:
















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,699


$ 89,036


$ 31,842


$ 60,226


$ 58,118


$ 259,921


$ -


$ 259,921

Restricted cash

167,090


29,605


1,170


356


16,723


214,944


-


214,944

Loans held-for-investment, net

14,765,064


3,060,322


-


-


-


17,825,386


-


17,825,386

Loans held-for-sale

2,323,276


-


-


171,562


-


2,494,838


-


2,494,838

Investment securities

871,881


17,055


-


1,202,438


-


2,091,374


(1,588,776)


502,598

Properties, net

764,852


-


650,398


64,761


-


1,480,011


-


1,480,011

Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund

-


-


2,055,555


-


-


2,055,555


-


2,055,555

Investments in unconsolidated entities

8,514


54,651


-


33,225


-


96,390


(14,971)


81,419

Goodwill

-


119,409


-


140,437


-


259,846


-


259,846

Intangible assets

3,112


-


20,784


66,619


-


90,515


(36,083)


54,432

Derivative assets

64,565


-


4


11


7,374


71,954


-


71,954

Accrued interest receivable

147,344


16,241


-


816


240


164,641


-


164,641

Other assets

173,709


5,502


58,328


7,913


136,116


381,568


-


381,568

VIE assets, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


36,522,250


36,522,250

Total Assets

$ 19,310,106


$ 3,391,821


$ 2,818,081


$ 1,748,364


$ 218,571


$ 27,486,943


$ 34,882,420


$ 62,369,363

Liabilities and Equity
















Liabilities:
















Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

$ 197,050


$ 31,651


$ 13,658


$ 38,650


$ 117,265


$ 398,274


$ -


$ 398,274

Related-party payable

-


-


-


-


25,846


25,846


-


25,846

Dividends payable

-


-


-


-


166,227


166,227


-


166,227

Derivative liabilities

125,447


-


-


-


16,894


142,341


-


142,341

Secured financing agreements, net

9,820,014


1,195,546


480,912


518,078


1,545,949


13,560,499


(20,110)


13,540,389

Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net

1,550,966


1,231,809


-


-


-


2,782,775


-


2,782,775

Unsecured senior notes, net

-


-


-


-


3,242,251


3,242,251


-


3,242,251

VIE liabilities, at fair value

-


-


-


-


-


-


34,902,530


34,902,530

Total Liabilities

11,693,477


2,459,006


494,570


556,728


5,114,432


20,318,213


34,882,420


55,200,633

Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests

-


-


425,453


-


-


425,453


-


425,453

Permanent Equity:
















Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
















Common stock

-


-


-


-


3,491


3,491


-


3,491

Additional paid-in capital

1,177,279


635,080


(395,728)


(596,291)


5,575,101


6,395,441


-


6,395,441

Treasury stock

-


-


-


-


(138,022)


(138,022)


-


(138,022)

Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

6,426,450


297,735


2,087,961


1,672,800


(10,336,431)


148,515


-


148,515

Accumulated other comprehensive income

12,785


-


-


-


-


12,785


-


12,785

Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

7,616,514


932,815


1,692,233


1,076,509


(4,895,861)


6,422,210


-


6,422,210

Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries

115


-


205,825


115,127


-


321,067


-


321,067

Total Permanent Equity

7,616,629


932,815


1,898,058


1,191,636


(4,895,861)


6,743,277


-


6,743,277

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 19,310,106


$ 3,391,821


$ 2,818,081


$ 1,748,364


$ 218,571


$ 27,486,943


$ 34,882,420


$ 62,369,363

SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

