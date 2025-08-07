Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.38 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.43 per Diluted Share -

- Invested $3.2 Billion in the Quarter and $5.5 Billion in the 6 Months, Surpassing 2024 Capital

Deployment -

- LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Ratings of CSS1 and CS1 (Highest Ratings Possible) Reaffirmed

by Fitch and Morningstar DBRS -

- Awarded Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for 9th Time in 11 Years -

- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Q2 and Declared $0.48 Dividend for Q3 -

- Acquired Fundamental Income Properties, a $2.2 Billion Fully Integrated Net Lease Real Estate

Operating Platform and Owned Portfolio -

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's second quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $129.8 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $151.1 million.

"We have continued to demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our multi-cylinder platform," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "While commercial real estate lending remains a foundational part of our business, it now represents about half of our asset base-a reflection of how far we've diversified and evolved. Our capital deployment has already surpassed full-year 2024 levels, and we're seeing robust investment opportunities across sectors. We are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on today's environment."

"As the property markets recover, led by much lower future supply and the imminent projection of lower interest rates, the integration of Fundamental Income marks a significant step in our ongoing evolution and diversification," Sternlicht continued. "Their scalable business, disciplined credit focus, and structuring expertise are highly aligned with our platform. This acquisition adds a powerful new important vertical where we hope to deploy significant capital and grow our earnings going forward with stable recurring cash flows."

"Since our IPO, we've raised over $20 billion in capital, proving our ability to access liquidity through all market conditions," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "The recent repricing of our term loans to best-in-class levels reflects the market's confidence in our strategy and credit profile. With $5.0 billion in unencumbered assets, over $1.4 billion in unrealized property gains, no near-term debt maturities, and a diversified business model, we have the tools and financial strength to drive disciplined growth and capture the compelling opportunities ahead."

Supplemental Schedules

The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $108 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com .

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the three months ended June 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 313,595

$ 65,949

$ -

$ 5,675

$ -

$ 385,219

$ -

$ 385,219 Interest income from investment securities 21,335

148

-

21,778

-

43,261

(32,948)

10,313 Servicing fees 111

-

-

18,627

-

18,738

(4,658)

14,080 Rental income 6,532

-

16,237

5,474

-

28,243

-

28,243 Other revenues 2,334

1,087

240

2,231

536

6,428

-

6,428 Total revenues 343,907

67,184

16,477

53,785

536

481,889

(37,606)

444,283 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 177

-

-

-

30,656

30,833

-

30,833 Interest expense 180,494

39,106

9,067

7,794

79,881

316,342

(210)

316,132 General and administrative 15,535

5,523

1,237

24,361

4,416

51,072

-

51,072 Costs of rental operations 4,950

-

5,930

3,632

-

14,512

-

14,512 Depreciation and amortization 2,491

9

5,875

1,744

252

10,371

-

10,371 Credit loss provision, net 3,663

2,003

-

-

-

5,666

-

5,666 Other expense -

1,693

6

194

-

1,893

-

1,893 Total costs and expenses 207,310

48,334

22,115

37,725

115,205

430,689

(210)

430,479 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

40,280

40,280 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

3,568

-

3,568

(1,205)

2,363 Change in fair value of investment securities, net (2,058)

-

-

3,728

-

1,670

(1,325)

345 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 8,425

-

-

21,442

-

29,867

-

29,867 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

5,115

-

-

5,115

-

5,115 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 1,412

1,167

-

5,647

-

8,226

(354)

7,872 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 31,662

-

-

-

-

31,662

-

31,662 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (116,140)

-

(13)

(1,304)

16,161

(101,296)

-

(101,296) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 83,257

630

(126)

-

-

83,761

-

83,761 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 20,773

(783)

-

-

-

19,990

-

19,990 Other (loss) income, net (737)

-

(636)

2,977

-

1,604

-

1,604 Total other income (loss) 26,594

1,014

4,340

36,058

16,161

84,167

37,396

121,563 Income (loss) before income taxes 163,191

19,864

(1,298)

52,118

(98,508)

135,367

-

135,367 Income tax benefit (provision) 5,495

88

-

(6,254)

-

(671)

-

(671) Net income (loss) 168,686

19,952

(1,298)

45,864

(98,508)

134,696

-

134,696 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (4)

-

(5,326)

448

-

(4,882)

-

(4,882) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc $ 168,682

$ 19,952

$ (6,624)

$ 46,312

$ (98,508)

$ 129,814

$ -

$ 129,814

Definition of Distributable Earnings

Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the three months ended June 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc $ 168,682

$ 19,952

$ (6,624)

$ 46,312

$ (98,508)

$ 129,814 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

4,629

-

-

4,629 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(3,383)

(2,699)

-

(6,082) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,844

723

107

1,367

8,389

13,430 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

183

183 Depreciation and amortization 2,528

-

5,987

1,845

-

10,360 Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 5,832

-

-

7,304

-

13,136 Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair

value adjustments (5,495)

(88)

-

6,254

-

671 Other non-cash items 5

-

316

(380)

-

(59) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (8,425)

-

-

(21,442)

-

(29,867) Credit loss provision, net 3,663

2,003

-

-

-

5,666 Securities 2,058

-

-

(3,728)

-

(1,670) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(5,115)

-

-

(5,115) Derivatives 116,140

-

13

1,304

(16,161)

101,296 Foreign currency (83,257)

(630)

126

-

-

(83,761) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (1,412)

(1,167)

-

(5,647)

-

(8,226) Sales of properties (4,128)

-

-

-

-

(4,128) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (702)

-

-

19,165

-

18,463 Securities (316)

-

-

(4,223)

-

(4,539) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

21,600

-

-

21,600 Derivatives 17,555

50

(99)

347

(6,868)

10,985 Foreign currency 1,671

91

(125)

-

-

1,637 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 1,412

(109)

-

5,801

-

7,104 Sales of properties (44,438)

-

-

-

-

(44,438) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 174,217

$ 20,825

$ 17,432

$ 51,580

$ (112,965)

$ 151,089 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 0.49

$ 0.06

$ 0.05

$ 0.15

$ (0.32)

$ 0.43

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations by Segment

For the six months ended June 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Revenues:





























Interest income from loans $ 603,894

$ 126,405

$ -

$ 8,843

$ -

$ 739,142

$ -

$ 739,142 Interest income from investment securities 45,224

302

-

49,952

-

95,478

(72,944)

22,534 Servicing fees 176

-

-

40,456

-

40,632

(9,092)

31,540 Rental income 14,735

-

32,552

10,139

-

57,426

-

57,426 Other revenues 5,344

2,102

474

3,270

631

11,821

-

11,821 Total revenues 669,373

128,809

33,026

112,660

631

944,499

(82,036)

862,463 Costs and expenses:





























Management fees 357

-

-

-

71,239

71,596

-

71,596 Interest expense 346,045

74,260

18,044

15,927

154,419

608,695

(405)

608,290 General and administrative 30,141

10,541

2,651

46,862

9,024

99,219

-

99,219 Costs of rental operations 10,468

-

11,948

6,916

-

29,332

-

29,332 Depreciation and amortization 6,098

19

11,740

3,495

503

21,855

-

21,855 Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (22,096)

2,763

-

-

-

(19,333)

-

(19,333) Other expense (25)

3,616

(76)

229

-

3,744

-

3,744 Total costs and expenses 370,988

91,199

44,307

73,429

235,185

815,108

(405)

814,703 Other income (loss):





























Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs -

-

-

-

-

-

68,971

68,971 Change in fair value of servicing rights -

-

-

3,454

-

3,454

(338)

3,116 Change in fair value of investment securities, net 5,339

-

-

(18,901)

-

(13,562)

13,734

172 Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net 50,999

-

-

37,272

-

88,271

-

88,271 Income from affordable housing fund investments -

-

9,025

-

-

9,025

-

9,025 Earnings from unconsolidated entities 2,708

545

-

5,892

-

9,145

(736)

8,409 Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net 31,662

-

-

-

-

31,662

-

31,662 (Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net (181,978)

(19)

(111)

(2,377)

43,500

(140,985)

-

(140,985) Foreign currency gain (loss), net 117,873

866

(187)

-

-

118,552

-

118,552 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 20,773

(783)

-

-

-

19,990

-

19,990 Other (loss) income, net (1,226)

-

(1,464)

2,981

-

291

-

291 Total other income (loss) 46,150

609

7,263

28,321

43,500

125,843

81,631

207,474 Income (loss) before income taxes 344,535

38,219

(4,018)

67,552

(191,054)

255,234

-

255,234 Income tax benefit (provision) 5,201

(45)

-

(9,593)

-

(4,437)

-

(4,437) Net income (loss) 349,736

38,174

(4,018)

57,959

(191,054)

250,797

-

250,797 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests (7)

-

(10,410)

1,689

-

(8,728)

-

(8,728) Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property

Trust, Inc $ 349,729

$ 38,174

$ (14,428)

$ 59,648

$ (191,054)

$ 242,069

$ -

$ 242,069

Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings

For the six months ended June 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Total Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc $ 349,729

$ 38,174

$ (14,428)

$ 59,648

$ (191,054)

$ 242,069 Add / (Deduct):





















Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units -

-

9,288

-

-

9,288 Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses -

-

(6,757)

(7,202)

-

(13,959) Non-cash equity compensation expense 5,636

1,323

216

2,764

16,841

26,780 Management incentive fee -

-

-

-

10,244

10,244 Depreciation and amortization 6,270

-

11,958

3,697

-

21,925 Interest income adjustment for loans and securities 12,048

-

-

22,466

-

34,514 Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair

value adjustments (5,201)

45

-

9,593

-

4,437 Other non-cash items 8

-

611

(746)

-

(127) Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:





















Loans (50,999)

-

-

(37,272)

-

(88,271) Credit loss (reversal) provision, net (22,096)

2,763

-

-

-

(19,333) Securities (5,339)

-

-

18,901

-

13,562 Woodstar Fund investments -

-

(9,025)

-

-

(9,025) Derivatives 181,978

19

111

2,377

(43,500)

140,985 Foreign currency (117,873)

(866)

187

-

-

(118,552) Earnings from unconsolidated entities (2,708)

(545)

-

(5,892)

-

(9,145) Sales of properties (4,128)

-

-

-

-

(4,128) Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:





















Loans (882)

-

-

33,872

-

32,990 Securities (347)

-

-

(6,756)

-

(7,103) Woodstar Fund investments -

-

41,921

-

-

41,921 Derivatives 46,596

103

(196)

(677)

(13,902)

31,924 Foreign currency 2,057

58

(186)

-

-

1,929 Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities 2,708

(217)

-

6,407

-

8,898 Sales of properties (44,438)

-

-

-

-

(44,438) Distributable Earnings (Loss) $ 353,019

$ 40,857

$ 33,700

$ 101,180

$ (221,371)

$ 307,385 Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share $ 1.00

$ 0.12

$ 0.10

$ 0.29

$ (0.63)

$ 0.88

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet by Segment

As of June 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands)



Commercial and Residential Lending Segment

Infrastructure Lending Segment

Property Segment

Investing and Servicing Segment

Corporate

Subtotal

Securitization VIEs

Total Assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,699

$ 89,036

$ 31,842

$ 60,226

$ 58,118

$ 259,921

$ -

$ 259,921 Restricted cash 167,090

29,605

1,170

356

16,723

214,944

-

214,944 Loans held-for-investment, net 14,765,064

3,060,322

-

-

-

17,825,386

-

17,825,386 Loans held-for-sale 2,323,276

-

-

171,562

-

2,494,838

-

2,494,838 Investment securities 871,881

17,055

-

1,202,438

-

2,091,374

(1,588,776)

502,598 Properties, net 764,852

-

650,398

64,761

-

1,480,011

-

1,480,011 Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund -

-

2,055,555

-

-

2,055,555

-

2,055,555 Investments in unconsolidated entities 8,514

54,651

-

33,225

-

96,390

(14,971)

81,419 Goodwill -

119,409

-

140,437

-

259,846

-

259,846 Intangible assets 3,112

-

20,784

66,619

-

90,515

(36,083)

54,432 Derivative assets 64,565

-

4

11

7,374

71,954

-

71,954 Accrued interest receivable 147,344

16,241

-

816

240

164,641

-

164,641 Other assets 173,709

5,502

58,328

7,913

136,116

381,568

-

381,568 VIE assets, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

36,522,250

36,522,250 Total Assets $ 19,310,106

$ 3,391,821

$ 2,818,081

$ 1,748,364

$ 218,571

$ 27,486,943

$ 34,882,420

$ 62,369,363 Liabilities and Equity





























Liabilities:





























Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 197,050

$ 31,651

$ 13,658

$ 38,650

$ 117,265

$ 398,274

$ -

$ 398,274 Related-party payable -

-

-

-

25,846

25,846

-

25,846 Dividends payable -

-

-

-

166,227

166,227

-

166,227 Derivative liabilities 125,447

-

-

-

16,894

142,341

-

142,341 Secured financing agreements, net 9,820,014

1,195,546

480,912

518,078

1,545,949

13,560,499

(20,110)

13,540,389 Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net 1,550,966

1,231,809

-

-

-

2,782,775

-

2,782,775 Unsecured senior notes, net -

-

-

-

3,242,251

3,242,251

-

3,242,251 VIE liabilities, at fair value -

-

-

-

-

-

34,902,530

34,902,530 Total Liabilities 11,693,477

2,459,006

494,570

556,728

5,114,432

20,318,213

34,882,420

55,200,633 Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests -

-

425,453

-

-

425,453

-

425,453 Permanent Equity:





























Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock -

-

-

-

3,491

3,491

-

3,491 Additional paid-in capital 1,177,279

635,080

(395,728)

(596,291)

5,575,101

6,395,441

-

6,395,441 Treasury stock -

-

-

-

(138,022)

(138,022)

-

(138,022) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 6,426,450

297,735

2,087,961

1,672,800

(10,336,431)

148,515

-

148,515 Accumulated other comprehensive income 12,785

-

-

-

-

12,785

-

12,785 Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 7,616,514

932,815

1,692,233

1,076,509

(4,895,861)

6,422,210

-

6,422,210 Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 115

-

205,825

115,127

-

321,067

-

321,067 Total Permanent Equity 7,616,629

932,815

1,898,058

1,191,636

(4,895,861)

6,743,277

-

6,743,277 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 19,310,106

$ 3,391,821

$ 2,818,081

$ 1,748,364

$ 218,571

$ 27,486,943

$ 34,882,420

$ 62,369,363

