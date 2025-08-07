Starwood Property Trust, Inc.: Starwood Property Trust Reports Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

- Quarterly GAAP Earnings of $0.38 and Distributable Earnings (DE) of $0.43 per Diluted Share -
- Invested $3.2 Billion in the Quarter and $5.5 Billion in the 6 Months, Surpassing 2024 Capital
Deployment -
- LNR's Commercial Special Servicer Ratings of CSS1 and CS1 (Highest Ratings Possible) Reaffirmed
by Fitch and Morningstar DBRS -
- Awarded Nareit Gold Investor CARE Award for 9th Time in 11 Years -
- Paid Dividend of $0.48 per Share for Q2 and Declared $0.48 Dividend for Q3 -
- Acquired Fundamental Income Properties, a $2.2 Billion Fully Integrated Net Lease Real Estate
Operating Platform and Owned Portfolio -
MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) today announced operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company's second quarter 2025 GAAP net income was $129.8 million, and Distributable Earnings (a non-GAAP financial measure) was $151.1 million.
"We have continued to demonstrate the strength and flexibility of our multi-cylinder platform," said Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Property Trust. "While commercial real estate lending remains a foundational part of our business, it now represents about half of our asset base-a reflection of how far we've diversified and evolved. Our capital deployment has already surpassed full-year 2024 levels, and we're seeing robust investment opportunities across sectors. We are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on today's environment."
"As the property markets recover, led by much lower future supply and the imminent projection of lower interest rates, the integration of Fundamental Income marks a significant step in our ongoing evolution and diversification," Sternlicht continued. "Their scalable business, disciplined credit focus, and structuring expertise are highly aligned with our platform. This acquisition adds a powerful new important vertical where we hope to deploy significant capital and grow our earnings going forward with stable recurring cash flows."
"Since our IPO, we've raised over $20 billion in capital, proving our ability to access liquidity through all market conditions," added Jeffrey DiModica, President of Starwood Property Trust. "The recent repricing of our term loans to best-in-class levels reflects the market's confidence in our strategy and credit profile. With $5.0 billion in unencumbered assets, over $1.4 billion in unrealized property gains, no near-term debt maturities, and a diversified business model, we have the tools and financial strength to drive disciplined growth and capture the compelling opportunities ahead."
Supplemental Schedules
The Company has published supplemental earnings schedules on its website in order to provide additional disclosure and financial information for the benefit of the Company's stakeholders. Specifically, these materials can be found on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section under "Quarterly Results" at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has successfully deployed $108 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $27 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release which are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are developed by combining currently available information with our beliefs and assumptions and are generally identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate" and other similar expressions. Although Starwood Property Trust, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, completion of pending investments and financings, continued ability to acquire additional investments, competition within the finance and real estate industries, availability of financing, and other risks detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurances that the results referred to in the forward-looking statements contained herein will in fact occur. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any such obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, changes to future results over time or otherwise.
Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 313,595
$ 65,949
$ -
$ 5,675
$ -
$ 385,219
$ -
$ 385,219
Interest income from investment securities
21,335
148
-
21,778
-
43,261
(32,948)
10,313
Servicing fees
111
-
-
18,627
-
18,738
(4,658)
14,080
Rental income
6,532
-
16,237
5,474
-
28,243
-
28,243
Other revenues
2,334
1,087
240
2,231
536
6,428
-
6,428
Total revenues
343,907
67,184
16,477
53,785
536
481,889
(37,606)
444,283
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
177
-
-
-
30,656
30,833
-
30,833
Interest expense
180,494
39,106
9,067
7,794
79,881
316,342
(210)
316,132
General and administrative
15,535
5,523
1,237
24,361
4,416
51,072
-
51,072
Costs of rental operations
4,950
-
5,930
3,632
-
14,512
-
14,512
Depreciation and amortization
2,491
9
5,875
1,744
252
10,371
-
10,371
Credit loss provision, net
3,663
2,003
-
-
-
5,666
-
5,666
Other expense
-
1,693
6
194
-
1,893
-
1,893
Total costs and expenses
207,310
48,334
22,115
37,725
115,205
430,689
(210)
430,479
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
40,280
40,280
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
3,568
-
3,568
|
(1,205)
2,363
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
(2,058)
-
-
3,728
-
1,670
(1,325)
345
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
8,425
-
-
21,442
-
29,867
-
29,867
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
5,115
-
-
5,115
-
5,115
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
1,412
1,167
-
5,647
-
8,226
(354)
7,872
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
31,662
-
-
-
-
31,662
-
31,662
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(116,140)
-
(13)
(1,304)
16,161
(101,296)
-
(101,296)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
83,257
630
(126)
-
-
83,761
-
83,761
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
20,773
(783)
-
-
-
19,990
-
19,990
Other (loss) income, net
(737)
-
(636)
2,977
-
1,604
-
1,604
Total other income (loss)
26,594
1,014
4,340
36,058
16,161
84,167
37,396
121,563
Income (loss) before income taxes
163,191
19,864
(1,298)
52,118
(98,508)
135,367
-
135,367
Income tax benefit (provision)
5,495
88
-
(6,254)
-
(671)
-
(671)
Net income (loss)
168,686
19,952
(1,298)
45,864
(98,508)
134,696
-
134,696
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(4)
-
(5,326)
448
-
(4,882)
-
(4,882)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
$ 168,682
$ 19,952
$ (6,624)
$ 46,312
$ (98,508)
$ 129,814
$ -
$ 129,814
Definition of Distributable Earnings
Distributable Earnings, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used to compute the Company's incentive fees to its external manager and is an appropriate supplemental disclosure for a mortgage REIT. For the Company's purposes, Distributable Earnings is defined as GAAP net income (loss) excluding non-cash equity compensation expense, the incentive fee due to the Company's external manager, acquisition costs for successful acquisitions, depreciation and amortization of real estate and associated intangibles, any unrealized gains, losses or other non-cash items recorded in net income (loss) for the period and, to the extent deducted from net income (loss), distributions payable with respect to equity securities of subsidiaries issued in exchange for properties or interests therein. The amount is adjusted to exclude one-time events pursuant to changes in GAAP and certain other non-cash adjustments as determined by the Company's external manager and approved by a majority of the Company's independent directors. Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 for additional information regarding Distributable Earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc
$ 168,682
$ 19,952
$ (6,624)
$ 46,312
$ (98,508)
$ 129,814
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
4,629
-
-
4,629
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(3,383)
(2,699)
-
(6,082)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
2,844
723
107
1,367
8,389
13,430
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
183
183
Depreciation and amortization
2,528
-
5,987
1,845
-
10,360
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
5,832
-
-
7,304
-
13,136
Consolidated income tax (benefit) provision associated with fair
(5,495)
(88)
-
6,254
-
671
Other non-cash items
5
-
316
(380)
-
(59)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(8,425)
-
-
(21,442)
-
(29,867)
Credit loss provision, net
3,663
2,003
-
-
-
5,666
Securities
2,058
-
-
(3,728)
-
(1,670)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(5,115)
-
-
(5,115)
Derivatives
116,140
-
13
1,304
(16,161)
101,296
Foreign currency
(83,257)
(630)
126
-
-
(83,761)
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(1,412)
(1,167)
-
(5,647)
-
(8,226)
Sales of properties
(4,128)
-
-
-
-
(4,128)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(702)
-
-
19,165
-
18,463
Securities
(316)
-
-
(4,223)
-
(4,539)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
21,600
-
-
21,600
Derivatives
17,555
50
(99)
347
(6,868)
10,985
Foreign currency
1,671
91
(125)
-
-
1,637
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
1,412
(109)
-
5,801
-
7,104
Sales of properties
(44,438)
-
-
-
-
(44,438)
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 174,217
$ 20,825
$ 17,432
$ 51,580
$ (112,965)
$ 151,089
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 0.49
$ 0.06
$ 0.05
$ 0.15
$ (0.32)
$ 0.43
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Revenues:
Interest income from loans
$ 603,894
$ 126,405
$ -
$ 8,843
$ -
$ 739,142
$ -
$ 739,142
Interest income from investment securities
45,224
302
-
49,952
-
95,478
(72,944)
22,534
Servicing fees
176
-
-
40,456
-
40,632
(9,092)
31,540
Rental income
14,735
-
32,552
10,139
-
57,426
-
57,426
Other revenues
5,344
2,102
474
3,270
631
11,821
-
11,821
Total revenues
669,373
128,809
33,026
112,660
631
944,499
(82,036)
862,463
Costs and expenses:
Management fees
357
-
-
-
71,239
71,596
-
71,596
Interest expense
346,045
74,260
18,044
15,927
154,419
608,695
(405)
608,290
General and administrative
30,141
10,541
2,651
46,862
9,024
99,219
-
99,219
Costs of rental operations
10,468
-
11,948
6,916
-
29,332
-
29,332
Depreciation and amortization
6,098
19
11,740
3,495
503
21,855
-
21,855
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(22,096)
2,763
-
-
-
(19,333)
-
(19,333)
Other expense
(25)
3,616
(76)
229
-
3,744
-
3,744
Total costs and expenses
370,988
91,199
44,307
73,429
235,185
815,108
(405)
814,703
Other income (loss):
Change in net assets related to consolidated VIEs
-
-
-
-
-
-
68,971
68,971
Change in fair value of servicing rights
-
-
-
3,454
-
3,454
(338)
3,116
Change in fair value of investment securities, net
5,339
-
-
(18,901)
-
(13,562)
13,734
172
Change in fair value of mortgage loans, net
50,999
-
-
37,272
-
88,271
-
88,271
Income from affordable housing fund investments
-
-
9,025
-
-
9,025
-
9,025
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
2,708
545
-
5,892
-
9,145
(736)
8,409
Gain on sale of investments and other assets, net
31,662
-
-
-
-
31,662
-
31,662
(Loss) gain on derivative financial instruments, net
(181,978)
(19)
(111)
(2,377)
43,500
(140,985)
-
(140,985)
Foreign currency gain (loss), net
117,873
866
(187)
-
-
118,552
-
118,552
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
20,773
(783)
-
-
-
19,990
-
19,990
Other (loss) income, net
(1,226)
-
(1,464)
2,981
-
291
-
291
Total other income (loss)
46,150
609
7,263
28,321
43,500
125,843
81,631
207,474
Income (loss) before income taxes
344,535
38,219
(4,018)
67,552
(191,054)
255,234
-
255,234
Income tax benefit (provision)
5,201
(45)
-
(9,593)
-
(4,437)
-
(4,437)
Net income (loss)
349,736
38,174
(4,018)
57,959
(191,054)
250,797
-
250,797
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(7)
-
(10,410)
1,689
-
(8,728)
-
(8,728)
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property
$ 349,729
$ 38,174
$ (14,428)
$ 59,648
$ (191,054)
$ 242,069
$ -
$ 242,069
Reconciliation of Net Income to Distributable Earnings
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) attributable to Starwood Property Trust, Inc
$ 349,729
$ 38,174
$ (14,428)
$ 59,648
$ (191,054)
$ 242,069
Add / (Deduct):
Non-controlling interests attributable to Woodstar II Class A Units
-
-
9,288
-
-
9,288
Non-controlling interests attributable to unrealized gains/losses
-
-
(6,757)
(7,202)
-
(13,959)
Non-cash equity compensation expense
5,636
1,323
|
216
2,764
16,841
26,780
Management incentive fee
-
-
-
-
10,244
10,244
Depreciation and amortization
6,270
-
11,958
3,697
-
21,925
Interest income adjustment for loans and securities
12,048
-
-
22,466
-
34,514
Consolidated income tax provision (benefit} associated with fair
(5,201)
45
-
9,593
-
4,437
Other non-cash items
8
-
611
(746)
-
(127)
Reversal of GAAP unrealized and realized (gains) / losses on:
Loans
(50,999)
-
-
(37,272)
-
(88,271)
Credit loss (reversal) provision, net
(22,096)
2,763
-
-
-
(19,333)
Securities
(5,339)
-
-
18,901
-
13,562
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
(9,025)
-
-
(9,025)
Derivatives
181,978
19
111
2,377
(43,500)
140,985
Foreign currency
(117,873)
(866)
187
-
-
(118,552)
Earnings from unconsolidated entities
(2,708)
(545)
-
(5,892)
-
(9,145)
Sales of properties
(4,128)
-
-
-
-
(4,128)
Recognition of Distributable realized gains / (losses) on:
Loans
(882)
-
-
33,872
-
32,990
Securities
(347)
-
-
(6,756)
-
(7,103)
Woodstar Fund investments
-
-
|
41,921
-
-
41,921
Derivatives
46,596
103
(196)
(677)
(13,902)
31,924
Foreign currency
2,057
58
(186)
-
-
1,929
Earnings (loss) from unconsolidated entities
2,708
(217)
-
6,407
-
8,898
Sales of properties
(44,438)
-
-
-
-
(44,438)
Distributable Earnings (Loss)
$ 353,019
$ 40,857
$ 33,700
$ 101,180
$ (221,371)
$ 307,385
Distributable Earnings (Loss) per Weighted Average Diluted Share
$ 1.00
$ 0.12
$ 0.10
$ 0.29
$ (0.63)
$ 0.88
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Commercial and
Residential
Lending
Segment
Infrastructure
Lending
Segment
Property
Segment
Investing
and Servicing
Segment
Corporate
Subtotal
Securitization
VIEs
Total
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20,699
$ 89,036
$ 31,842
$ 60,226
$ 58,118
$ 259,921
$ -
$ 259,921
Restricted cash
167,090
29,605
1,170
356
16,723
214,944
-
214,944
Loans held-for-investment, net
14,765,064
3,060,322
-
-
-
17,825,386
-
17,825,386
Loans held-for-sale
2,323,276
-
-
171,562
-
2,494,838
-
2,494,838
Investment securities
871,881
17,055
-
1,202,438
-
2,091,374
(1,588,776)
502,598
Properties, net
764,852
-
650,398
64,761
-
1,480,011
-
1,480,011
Investments of consolidated affordable housing fund
-
-
2,055,555
-
-
2,055,555
-
2,055,555
Investments in unconsolidated entities
8,514
54,651
-
33,225
-
96,390
(14,971)
81,419
Goodwill
-
119,409
-
140,437
-
259,846
-
259,846
Intangible assets
3,112
-
20,784
66,619
-
90,515
(36,083)
54,432
Derivative assets
64,565
-
4
11
7,374
71,954
-
71,954
Accrued interest receivable
147,344
16,241
-
816
240
164,641
-
164,641
Other assets
173,709
5,502
58,328
7,913
136,116
381,568
-
381,568
VIE assets, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
36,522,250
36,522,250
Total Assets
$ 19,310,106
$ 3,391,821
$ 2,818,081
$ 1,748,364
$ 218,571
$ 27,486,943
$ 34,882,420
$ 62,369,363
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
$ 197,050
$ 31,651
$ 13,658
$ 38,650
$ 117,265
$ 398,274
$ -
$ 398,274
Related-party payable
-
-
-
-
25,846
25,846
-
25,846
Dividends payable
-
-
-
-
166,227
166,227
-
166,227
Derivative liabilities
125,447
-
-
-
16,894
142,341
-
142,341
Secured financing agreements, net
9,820,014
1,195,546
480,912
518,078
1,545,949
13,560,499
(20,110)
13,540,389
Collateralized loan obligations and single asset securitization, net
1,550,966
1,231,809
-
-
-
2,782,775
-
2,782,775
Unsecured senior notes, net
-
-
-
-
3,242,251
3,242,251
-
3,242,251
VIE liabilities, at fair value
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,902,530
34,902,530
Total Liabilities
11,693,477
2,459,006
494,570
556,728
5,114,432
20,318,213
34,882,420
55,200,633
Temporary Equity: Redeemable non-controlling interests
-
-
425,453
-
-
425,453
-
425,453
Permanent Equity:
Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
-
-
-
-
3,491
3,491
-
3,491
Additional paid-in capital
1,177,279
635,080
(395,728)
(596,291)
5,575,101
6,395,441
-
6,395,441
Treasury stock
-
-
-
-
(138,022)
(138,022)
-
(138,022)
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
6,426,450
297,735
2,087,961
1,672,800
(10,336,431)
148,515
-
148,515
Accumulated other comprehensive income
12,785
-
-
-
-
12,785
-
12,785
Total Starwood Property Trust, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
7,616,514
932,815
1,692,233
1,076,509
(4,895,861)
6,422,210
-
6,422,210
Non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries
115
-
205,825
115,127
-
321,067
-
321,067
Total Permanent Equity
7,616,629
932,815
1,898,058
1,191,636
(4,895,861)
6,743,277
-
6,743,277
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 19,310,106
$ 3,391,821
$ 2,818,081
$ 1,748,364
$ 218,571
$ 27,486,943
$ 34,882,420
$ 62,369,363
SOURCE Starwood Property Trust, Inc.