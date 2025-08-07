

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) revealed a profit for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $461 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $713 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $3.000 billion from $3.011 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



