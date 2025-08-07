

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter and raised its outlook for the full-year 2025.



For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.44 to $0.46 per share on revenues between $847 million and $851 million.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.40 per share on revenues of $819.53 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.80 to $1.83 per share on revenues between $3.312 billion and $3.322 billion.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.67 to $1.71 per share on revenues between $3.215 billion and $3.235 billion.



The Street is looking for earnings of $1.70 per share on revenues of $3.24 billion for the year.



