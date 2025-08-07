Verano Holdings Corp.: Verano Announces Resignation of Company President Darren Weiss

CHICAGO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the resignation of Darren Weiss from his role as Company President to pursue business opportunities in the cannabis industry outside of North America.

Weiss joined Verano as General Counsel in 2017, and subsequently served in leadership positions including Chief Legal Officer, Chief Operating Officer and most recently, President. Throughout his tenure, his industry knowledge and unique blend of legal and operations expertise helped scale Verano from a startup into one of the largest multi-state cannabis operators in the industry. In addition to his other business ventures, Weiss will remain engaged with the Company as a consultant providing business development and other services to Verano outside of North America, including giving Verano a right of first refusal on business opportunities he may initiate, source, or participate in.

"I would like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Darren for his leadership and many contributions over the course of his tenure with Verano, and we look forward to working with him on international business opportunities he may bring to the Company," said George Archos, Verano founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful for Darren's many years of distinguished service and the positive impact he's made on Verano, and wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors as they begin their next chapter."

"The last eight years at Verano have been some of the most rewarding of my life, and I am so proud of everything we've accomplished together growing the Company into one of the industry's leading cannabis operators in the U.S.," said Darren Weiss. "I look forward to this new stage of my career and continued collaboration with Verano."

