Prime Medicine, Inc.: Prime Medicine Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

-- Announced positive data from two patients in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), providing clinical proof-of-concept for Prime Editing; plan to have regulatory interactions based on current dataset --

-- Completed follow-on offering, raising $144.2 million in gross proceeds and extending cash runway into 2027 --

-- Secured up to $24 million in additional funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to advance Prime Editors for Cystic Fibrosis --

-- Announced leadership transition and strategic restructuring: Allan Reine, M.D., named Chief Executive Officer; focusing efforts on advancing liver franchise and programs funded through external partnerships --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRME), a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and provided a business update.

"Recent months have been transformative for Prime Medicine. We announced initial data from our CGD program, providing the first clinical evidence that Prime Editing may cure genetic diseases in humans, and outlined a strategic restructuring, reinforcing our commitment to operating with efficiency and financial discipline as we deliver the tremendous power of our technology," said Allan Reine, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Prime Medicine. "We enter the second half of 2025 in a position of strength, laser-focused on advancing our internally-funded programs to treat Wilson's Disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, two of the largest genetic diseases treated by targeting the liver - as well as on programs to treat Cystic Fibrosis and with our partner BMS Prime Edited CAR-T products for hematology, immunology and oncology. Importantly, we are highly encouraged by the clinical data from the first two subjects from our CGD program and we intend to engage the FDA based on our current dataset to explore efficient ways to make this medicine available to patients in need."

Dr. Reine continued, "In recent weeks, we announced the successful closing of a $144.2 million financing and the receipt of additional funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Together, these reflect a widespread belief in the transformative power of Prime Editing, as well as conviction in our focused strategy from a range of industry stakeholders. We are grateful to our new and existing shareholders for their continued support of our efforts to deliver the tremendous promise of Prime Editing to change patients' lives."

Prime Medicine's Pipeline:

Prime Medicine is currently advancing in vivo programs to cure two of the largest genetic liver diseases, Wilson's Disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD), with initial clinical data from both programs expected in 2027. Prime Medicine is also advancing an in vivo Cystic Fibrosis (CF) program with support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and efforts to develop Prime Edited CAR-T products for hematology, immunology and oncology in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Recent Business Updates

Prime Medicine announced additional clinical data from its Phase 1/2 study of PM359 for the treatment of Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD). Consistent with data previously reported in May 2025, preliminary results from a second patient showed rapid engraftment and restored NADPH oxidase activity to well above the threshold for clinical benefit, as measured by the dihydrorhodamine (DHR) assay, with an encouraging safety profile. In addition, data in the second patient demonstrated an improvement in inflammatory markers of CGD, with fecal calprotectin - a measure of intestinal inflammation - returning to normal levels at Day 45 from 15 times the upper limit of normal at baseline. While Prime Medicine does not intend to independently advance clinical development of PM359, the Company plans to have regulatory interactions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In July 2025, Prime Medicine announced that the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation agreed to provide the Company with up to $24 million in additional funding to accelerate the development of Prime Editors designed to cure CF. With this capital from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Prime Medicine will initially focus its efforts on the G542X mutation, one of the most prevalent nonsense mutations associated with CF and one for which currently available therapies are ineffective, while continuing to advance its PASSIGE-based approach.

Recent Corporate Updates:

In August 2025, Prime Medicine closed an underwritten public offering of common stock. Gross proceeds to Prime Medicine from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were $144.2 million.

In May 2025, Prime Medicine announced the appointment of Allan Reine, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors, and Jeff Marrazzo, member of the Company's Board of Directors, as Executive Chair.

Also in May 2025, Prime Medicine announced a strategic restructuring, as well as a cost and workforce reduction. These initiatives were designed to significantly decrease Prime Medicine's operating expenses and cash burn, reducing anticipated cash needs by almost half through 2027.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $41.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $43.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses is driven primarily by Prime Medicine's strategic focus on advancing its in vivo liver franchise, deprioritization of its CGD program, and a reduction in R&D personnel resulting from the workforce reduction.

R&D expenses were $41.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $43.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in R&D expenses is driven primarily by Prime Medicine's strategic focus on advancing its in vivo liver franchise, deprioritization of its CGD program, and a reduction in R&D personnel resulting from the workforce reduction. General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses were $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in G&A expenses primarily consists of one-time severance payments and other employee termination-related expenses and an increase in Prime Medicine's corporate legal expenses.

G&A expenses were $13.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $12.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in G&A expenses primarily consists of one-time severance payments and other employee termination-related expenses and an increase in Prime Medicine's corporate legal expenses. Net Loss: Net loss was $52.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $55.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Net loss was $52.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $55.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Cash Position: As of June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash were $115.4 million, as compared to $204.5 million as of December 31, 2024. Cash as of June 30, 2025 does not include gross proceeds of $144.2 million from the company's follow-on underwritten public offering of common stock, which closed in August 2025.

Financial Guidance

Based on its current operating plans, Prime Medicine expects that its pro-forma cash, cash equivalents and investments of $259.6 million as of June 30, 2025, which includes cash, cash equivalents, investments and restricted cash of $115.4 million as of June 30, 2025, and $138.2 million in net proceeds from its follow-on public offering and $6.0 million received from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in the third quarter, will be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2027.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments $ 101,750 $ 190,442 Total assets $ 279,009 $ 297,508 Total liabilities $ 218,149 $ 144,359 Total stockholders' equity $ 60,860 $ 153,149