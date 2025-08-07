

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $328 million, or $5.43 per share. This compares with $294 million, or $4.76 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $1.811 billion from $1.764 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $328 Mln. vs. $294 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.43 vs. $4.76 last year. -Revenue: $1.811 Bln vs. $1.764 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.820-$7.120 Bln



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News