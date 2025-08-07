

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $220.4 million, or $3.52 per share. This compares with $168.6 million, or $2.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $235.8 million or $3.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.7% to $1.719 billion from $1.512 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $220.4 Mln. vs. $168.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.52 vs. $2.61 last year. -Revenue: $1.719 Bln vs. $1.512 Bln last year.



