Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the assay results from the first three of five diamond drill holes completed during the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the Alotta project, with continuous porphyry mineralization including 0.911 g/t au over 20.49 m (Figure 1).

Highlights:

Significantly increased area of porphyry-related gold mineralization

Diamond drilling has doubled the known extent of the Payoff Zone to 350 m, returning significant intervals from holes ALT-25-008 and ALT-25-009.

Hole ALT-25-008 (Payoff Zone) returned 118 m of 0.42 g/t Au, including 20.49 metres of 0.911 g/t Au. Widespread gold mineralization, including visible gold, was encountered throughout the entire length of the hole.

Hole ALT-25-009 (Payoff Zone) returned 53.22 m of 0.449 g/t Au, including 32.56 m of 0.522 g/t Au. Widespread gold mineralization, including visible gold, was encountered throughout the entire length of the hole.

At the Severance Zone, hole ALT-25-007 returned 300.72 m of 0.22 g/t Au, 0.48 g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu, including 53.48 m of 0.452 g/t Au from an untested geophysical anomaly. Mineralization was intersected over the entire length of the hole.

All drill holes completed at Alotta have encountered quartz-sulphide (pyrite, pyrrhotite, molybdenite and chalcopyrite) veins and significant porphyry-style alteration.

Figure 1. Drill Plan Map of Completed and Proposed Phase 1 Diamond Drill Holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/261628_5154723de42329a0_001full.jpg

Severance Zone

Hole ALT-25-007 tested a magnetic low anomaly that coincides with a copper-gold-molybdenum soil anomaly located west of the 2024 diamond drill holes at the Severance Zone. This hole intersected widespread intervals of strong alteration and associated sulphide veining. Mineralization in the upper parts of the drill hole is dominated by pyrite and quartz-pyrite veins, and lesser quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite and quartz-molybdenite veins. Strong silicification overprints earlier alteration and is itself overprinted by widespread chlorite, sericite and pyrite alteration. Copper values from this hole have increased compared to holes previously drilled in the Severance and Payoff zones and provide encouraging results for drill targeting. This drill hole ended in mineralization and is open at depth.

Highlight assay results from hole ALT-25-007 are shown in Table 1, below.

Table 1 - ALT-25-007 Assay Highlights

ALT-25-007 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) AuEQ*

(g/t)

4.28 305 300.72 0.224 0.48 0.026 0.0019 0.264 including 37.18 91.14 53.96 0.280 1.06 0.047 0.004 0.359 And 147.3 148.5 1.2 3.87 0.55 0.028 0.0007 3.91 And 251.52 305 53.48 0.452 0.21 0.016 0.001 0.475 And including 271.15 273 1.85 5.45 0.33 0.012 0.0025 5.48 And including 295 305 10.00 0.592 0.22 0.019 0.0024 0.626

*Gold equivalent calculation assumes the following commodity prices (USD): $3428/oz gold, $37.45/oz silver, $4.45/lb copper, $31.24/lb molybdenum (prices as of August 4, 2025). Calculation assumes 100% recovery because no metallurgical or scoping studies have been conducted to date at the Alotta property. Gold equivalent calculation uses the following formula: ((gold value / 31.1) * gold price) + ((silver value / 31.1) * silver price) + ((copper value / 453.6) * copper price) + ((molybdenum value / 453.6) * molybdenum price)

Photo 1. Quartz-pyrite stockwork veining cutting porphyry

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/261628_5154723de42329a0_002full.jpg

Payoff Zone

Hole ALT-25-008 is mineralized along its entire length including 0.416 g/t gold over 118.0 metres, with higher grade intercepts returning 9.53 g/t Au over 1.26 m and 16.85 g/t Au over 0.7m.

ALT-25-009 also mineralized top to bottom including 85.27 m returning 0.37 g/t Au, and 53.22 m of 0.449 g/t Au.

Both diamond drill holes completed at the Payoff Zone (ALT-25-008 and -009) returned widespread gold mineralization along their entire lengths. The 2025 drill holes have increased the area of gold mineralization at the Payoff Zone, which now forms a 200 m wide trend of mineralization that has so far been tested over a length of 350 m. This trend remains open in all directions, with additional follow up drilling planned for Phase 2.

Alteration in both 2025 drill holes consists of biotite, sericite, silicification and chlorite. Several quartz veins hosting sulphides and minor base metals were found to also host visible gold. Both holes cut through significant amounts of brecciation, indicating a peripheral location to the main porphyry centre for the Payoff Zone.

Photo 2. ALT-25-008 - Polymetallic quartz veining (pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, pyrrhotite)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/261628_5154723de42329a0_003full.jpg

Highlight assay results from hole ALT-25-008 and -009 are shown in Tables 2 and 3, below.

Table 2 - ALT-25-008 Assay Highlights

ALT-25-008 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) AuEQ*

(g/t)

6 279 273 0.252 0.674 0.015 0.0004 0.274 including 43.37 264 220.63 0.295 0.54 0.016 0.0003 0.317 including 43.37 53.47 10.10 0.534 0.35 0.009 0.001 0.554 And including 118.79 264 145.21 0.368 0.667 0.017 0.0004 0.393 including 146.00 264.00 118.00 0.416 0.32 0.018 0.0004 0.434 Including 229.51 250.00 20.49 0.911 0.31 0.02 0.0004 0.935 including 242.25 243.51 1.26 9.53 1.04 0.016 0.0008 9.56 including 242.25 242.95 0.7 16.85 1.75 0.016 0.0012 16.89

Photo 3. ALT-25-008 - Polymetallic quartz veining (pyrite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, pyrrhotite)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8680/261628_5154723de42329a0_004full.jpg

Table 3 - ALT-25-009 Assay Highlights

ALT-25-009 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) AuEQ*

(g/t)

11.58 252 240.42 0.204 0.51 0.014 0.0003 0.223 including 66.16 252 185.84 0.252 0.51 0.015 0.0003 0.273 including 67.54 68.93 1.39 1.60 0.54 0.004 0.0007 1.61 And including 149.13 234.40 85.27 0.373 0.56 0.015 0.0003 0.394 including 149.13 202.35 53.22 0.449 0.55 0.016 0.0003 0.472 including 149.13 181.69 32.56 0.522 0.70 0.017 0.0003 0.547 including 149.13 151.31 2.18 2.44 6.73 0.071 0.0002 2.58 And including 173.08 181.69 8.61 0.777 0.21 0.016 0.0003 0.796

PJ Murphy, CEO states: "These results have confirmed our exploration model is working and the results show many similarities to the Casino Deposit. To date we have encountered extensive alteration and mineralization similar to the more distal zones away from the Patton Porphyry. Our geophysical and geochemical surveys show similar patterns to the Casino deposit, which will be tested during our Phase 2 exploration program, so we are excited to resume drilling soon on the property."

Assays still pending on Holes ALT-25-010/011. The company will provide further updates as results become available.

Proximity to Proven and Probable Resources

The Alotta property now consists of 230 mineral claims that covers approximately 4,723 hectares in a similar geological setting to Western Copper and Gold's Casino deposit, that is located 50 km to the south-east. The Casino deposit is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry mining projects in the world.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and advancing the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project consisting of 230 mineral claims that cover 4,723 hectares, located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

In addition, the Company holds an 80% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. The project contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal.

