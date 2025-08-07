

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $171.3 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $207 million, or $0.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Evergy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $191.1 million or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Evergy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $171.3 Mln. vs. $207 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.90 last year.



The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.6675 per share on September 19, to shareholders of record as of August 22.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, Evergy has reaffirmed its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.92 to $4.12, in line with analysts' forecast of $4.03 per share.



In addition, the company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2029 based on the 2025 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $4.02. Evergy expects adjusted EPS growth in the upper half of the 4% to 6% range beginning in 2026.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News