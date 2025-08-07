

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit stayed unchanged at the end of the second quarter, data released by the customs office showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit came in at EUR 7.6 billion in June, the same as in May. The expected shortfall was EUR 7.5 billion. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 5.7 billion.



During June, the energy balance decreased due to a slight increase in imports, while the non-energy balance was stable, with contrasting changes in its various components.



Exports posted a monthly increase of 3.4 percent, and imports were 2.9 percent higher.



On a yearly basis, both exports and imports decreased by 1.8 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.



