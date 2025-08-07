Paramount Skydance Corporation: Skydance Media and Paramount Global Complete Merger, Creating Next Generation Media Company

Ellison Family and RedBird Capital Provide Long-Term Strategic Investment to Reinvigorate Entertainment Powerhouse

David Ellison Open Letter Available at www.Paramount.com/news

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skydance Media and Paramount Global today announced the completion of their merger, creating a premier standalone global media and entertainment company, Paramount, a Skydance Corporation ("Paramount"). Paramount Class B shares will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the new ticker symbol "PSKY." An Open Letter from David Ellison is also available at www.paramount.com/news.

The close of this transaction positions Paramount to forge a new path forward in the entertainment industry, combining its extensive creative library and global distribution network with Skydance's production expertise and industry-leading technological capabilities. In the near-term, Paramount will leverage strategic investments to capitalize on identified synergies and opportunities to streamline its business, with a focus on forward-thinking approaches to content creation and storytelling, as well as providing value and stability for shareholders. Supported by RedBird Capital's business building and financial acumen, the newly combined entity will rely on best-in-class leadership and tech-enabled innovation to revitalize and position one of entertainment's most storied enterprises for long-term success.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, commented:

"Today marks an exciting and pivotal moment as we prepare to bring Paramount's legacy as a Hollywood institution into the future of entertainment. My vision is to honor exceptional storytelling while modernizing how we make and deliver content to support the world's top creative talent, enhance experiences for audiences worldwide, and create sustainable value for our shareholders."

Ellison added:

"It is truly an honor and a privilege to help lead this iconic brand into its next chapter. My experience at Skydance and across all levels of production has shown me what it takes to bring great stories to life - and just how powerful it is when visionary creators are supported by strong leadership and a clear mission. With a deep understanding of the industry and a strategic approach to growth, we will stay grounded in creative excellence, embrace cutting-edge innovation, and continue delivering the entertainment, news, and sports experiences that connect with audiences worldwide. Together, we have the opportunity not only to shape Paramount's future, but also to play a meaningful role in where our industry is headed - and we can't wait to get started."

Gerry Cardinale, Founder and Managing Partner of RedBird Capital, said:

"Our investment in Paramount and long-term partnership with the Ellison family reflects our deep conviction in the value of world-class intellectual property and the potential to unlock substantial growth as these businesses navigate technological disintermediation and evolving consumer preferences. We've been collaborating with David Ellison for the last 15 years and made our first investment in Skydance in 2019. Over this period, we've seen the power of an owner-operator model that integrates technological sophistication with a talent-friendly passion for producing great original content."

Cardinale added:

"We have evaluated investing in this type of media and entertainment in Hollywood for the last 25 years, but it was only after our investment in Skydance that we began to develop tangible conviction around a performance-based approach to investing in diversified content production. The track record that David and the team at Skydance have established has prepared them for this opportunity, supported by our operating and investment team at RedBird. This is a transformative opportunity to embrace Paramount's 113-year-old legacy as one of the most iconic Hollywood institutions and help transition it for today's evolving technological landscape."

About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next-generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS - America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information please visit www.paramount.com.

