

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by more than expected in the week ended August 2nd.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 226,000, an increase of 7,000 from the previous week's revised level of 219,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 221,000 from the 218,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average edged down to 220,750, a decrease of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 221,250.



