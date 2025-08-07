

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer prices decreased for the third straight month in July, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index dropped 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, following a 0.4 percent fall in June.



Among divisions, the annual price decline in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened 3.02 percent from 0.85 percent. Housing and utility costs fell 2.66 percent, and transport costs were 3.4 percent less expensive compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.5 percent in July.



