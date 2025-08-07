H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") is proud to join The Ocean Race Europe 2025, one of the most iconic and demanding sailing competitions in the world, as official sponsor of the Canada Ocean Be Water Positive sailing team. Six exceptional sailors from across the globe have united to form one of the most diverse and accomplished crews ever assembled for competitive sailing. This international dream team brings together decades of combined experience and represents the pinnacle of modern maritime expertise. Leading the team is British skipper Scott Shawyer, joined by watch captain Pip Hare, one of sailing's most accomplished women and a true pioneer in ocean racing. Veteran navigator Brian Thompson brings his expertise in reading wind patterns and currents, while Chris Pratt serves as the second watch captain with extensive competitive sailing knowledge. French sailor Sébastien Marsset adds valuable local insight, thanks to his familiarity with the region, and on-board reporter Georgia Schofield will document every moment of this extraordinary maritime journey.

Sailing races like The Ocean Race Europe also create genuine equal opportunity by focusing on what truly matters: skill, endurance, and teamwork. H2O Innovation is proud to highlight the participation of Pip Hare, a professional British offshore sailor and the eighth woman in history to finish the Vendée Globe. The presence of this accomplished female skipper further demonstrates leadership opportunities for women in this unique sport. For H2O Innovation, the parallels between high-performance sailing teams and successful business teams are striking, as they both require diverse skill sets, collaborative leadership, adaptability under pressure, and the ability to navigate complex, changing environments.

As the race unfolds across Europe, the Corporation will host a series of exclusive events to celebrate their shared passion for water, innovation and sustainable partnerships.

Throughout August and September, The Ocean Race will stop in Kiel (Germany), Portsmouth (United Kingdom), Cartagena (Spain), Nice (France), Genova (Italy), and Boka Bay (Montenegro). In many of these ports, H2O Innovation will bring together customers, distributors and members of its global team to connect in a meaningful and inspiring setting. These strategic gatherings will enable stakeholders to engage with Canada Ocean Racing team members and gain valuable insights into the dynamic relationship between water resources and high-performance ocean racing.

More than a sporting event, this journey across Europe reflects H2O Innovation's commitment to building strong human connections, fostering collaboration and shaping a more sustainable future for the water sector. "As we sail from port to port, we look forward to sharing this unique adventure with our global community. We are so proud to stand beside the Be Water Positive sailboat on its journey to making history by raising awareness around water scarcity and championing sustainable water practices worldwide" said Frédéric Dugré, President and CEO of H2O Innovation.

About Canada Ocean Racing Be Water Positive

Canada Ocean Racing, founded by Scott Shawyer, is a Canadian offshore sailing team competing in the IMOCA Globe Series and striving toward the 2028 Vendée Globe. While navigating across the world's oceans and seas, the team at Canada Ocean Racing witnesses firsthand the impact of what happens on land plastics in gyres, algal blooms in warming seas, and pollution carried downstream into the ocean. Despite its apparent abundance, clean freshwater is a scarce and invaluable resource. By promoting a message of water positivity, they aim to shed light on global water scarcity and inspire positive change in how we manage our precious water resources and protect our environment. For more information, visit Canada Ocean Racing.

About H2O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H2O Innovation is a water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation's activities rely on five pillars: (i) Water Technologies Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, (ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, (iii) Operation Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems; (iv) Water Infrastructure Development (WID) is developing WaterHubs, through performance financing, our turn-key projects can be designed, built and operated at no upfront capital expense to our clients, and (v) Maple and Agri-food, offering a complete line of equipment dedicated to maple syrup production and the agri-food industry. For more information, visit H2O Innovation.

