H2O Innovation Inc. ("H2O Innovation" or the "Corporation") proudly announces the recent acquisition of Lama Sistemas de Filtrados S.L. Unipersonal ("Lama"), a Spanish water filtration system manufacturer. This strategic acquisition, H2O Innovation's 20th in 25 years, strengthens its position as a global market leader in components and consumables for the membrane filtration industry.

Founded in 1948 in Sevilla, Spain, Lama built its reputation on advanced backwashable filters for suspended solids removal. Its expertise and product range, spanning manual to fully automatic systems, make it a trusted supplier across municipal, industrial, and agricultural markets. By integrating Lama's portfolio, H2O Innovation expands its ability to serve original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and engineering firms worldwide with a broader suite of pretreatment solutions for ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis systems.

Within H2O Innovation's Specialty Products business line, the Piedmont brand plays a central role in reverse osmosis pretreatment leadership. With Lama, the Corporation now adds complementary pretreatment technologies for ultrafiltration, positioning itself as the comprehensive source for membrane system components on a global scale.

"Lama's strong expertise in backwashable filtration systems makes it a perfect addition to our components and consumables business," said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation. "This acquisition reinforces our leadership position in the global desalination supply chain and expands the solutions we deliver to customers worldwide."

All 40 Lama employees will remain with the organization, ensuring continuity and supporting future growth under the H2O Innovation umbrella.

"We are excited to join H2O Innovation and bring our filtration expertise to a broader international market," said Jorge Lama, President of Lama. "Together, we will create even greater value for our customers and partners."

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation is a water solutions company dedicated to helping communities and industries solve their most pressing water challenges. Guided by its mission to Simplify Water, the Corporation delivers value through four synergistic pillars: Water Technologies Services (WTS), Specialty Products (SP), Operation Maintenance (O&M), and Water Infrastructure Development (WID). H2O Innovation provides equipment, chemicals, consumables, and long-term services that support the full life cycle of water, wastewater, and water reuse. Every day, the Corporation empowers its team with the resources and guidance they need to exceedcustomer expectations. By integrating innovation and operational excellence, H2O Innovation has become a trusted global partner for sustainable water management. For more information, visit H2O Innovation.

About Lama Filtration

Founded in 1948, Lama Sistemas de Filtrados S.L. Unipersonal is a Spanish company specializing in the design, manufacture, and distribution of water filtration systems. With a focus on water filtration technology, Lama has installed more than 150,000 filtration systems worldwide, serving primarily irrigation and industrial applications across multiple continents.

