First Quarter Total Revenue Increased 12% Year-over-Year and Decreased 27% Quarter-over-Quarter
Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group" or the "Company"), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today reported financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 ("fiscal 2026"). References to "fiscal 2025" mean the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
Financial Highlights:1
Certain Year-Over-Year Highlights
- Total revenue increased 12%, to ¥84.0 billion ($583 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥75.3 billion ($522 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Gross margin2 decreased 13%, to ¥2,701 million ($19 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥3,118 million ($22 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Verified Accounts3 increased 14%, to 2,351,223 as of June 30, 2025 from 2,060,379 as of June 30, 2024.
- Customer Assets4 increased 34%, to ¥1,000.3 billion ($6,938 million) as of June 30, 2025 from ¥747.9 billion ($5,188 million) as of June 30, 2024.
- Marketplace Trading Volume5 decreased 16%, to ¥61.5 billion ($427 million) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥73.0 billion ($506 million) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Fluctuations in Marketplace Trading Volume are usually driven by crypto-asset industry market volumes and conditions generally, and the size and level of trading activity at Coincheck specifically, as well as market-price fluctuations in the crypto assets frequently traded.
- Net loss was ¥1,377 million ($9.5 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to Net profit of ¥436 million ($3.0 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Components contributing to Net loss results in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 included share-based compensation of ¥298 million ($2.1 million), loss from the change in fair value of warrant liability of ¥223 million ($1.5 million) and total transaction expenses of ¥143 million ($1.0 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA6 was negative ¥399 million ($2.8 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to ¥1,014 million ($7.0 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Certain Quarter-Over-Quarter Highlights
- Total revenue decreased 27%, to ¥84.0 billion ($583 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥114.6 billion ($795 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Gross margin decreased 24%, to ¥2.7 billion ($19 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥3.5 billion ($25 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Verified Accounts increased 3%, to 2,351,223 as of June 30, 2025 from 2,291,103 as of March 31, 2025.
- Customer Assets increased 16%, to ¥1,000.3 billion ($6,938 million) as of June 30, 2025 from ¥859.2 billion ($5,960 million) as of March 31, 2025.
- Marketplace Trading Volume decreased 33%, to ¥61.5 billion ($427 million) for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 from ¥92.0 billion ($638 million) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Net loss was ¥1,377 million ($9.5 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to Net profit of ¥642 million ($4 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Components contributing to the Net loss results in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 included share-based compensation of ¥298 million ($2.1 million), loss from the change in fair value of warrant liability of ¥223 million ($1.5 million) and total transaction expenses of ¥143 million ($1.0 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA6 was negative ¥399 million ($2.8 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 compared to ¥719 million ($5.0 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Strategic and Operational Highlights:
- The Company launched "Coincheck Staking" on January 13, 2025, allowing users to automatically earn Ethereum (ETH) simply by depositing ETH with Coincheck for staking rewards. The staking revenue, of which Coincheck (together with the third-party staking platform, or node operator, used) retain approximately 30% (the remainder is delivered to the customer ), increased to ¥381 million ($2.6 million) in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, compared to ¥61 million ($0.4 million) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The Company acquired Next Finance Tech. Co., Ltd., a staking platform service company in March 2025, and is working to also use Next Finance's staking platform to reduce the share of the staking rewards shared with the third-party provider. The Company is also in the early stages of exploring separate revenue-generating business relationships for Next Finance with third parties.
- The Company recently announced a strategic business relationship with Mercoin, a subsidiary of Mercari, Inc., one of the biggest C2C marketplaces in Japan, to expand Coincheck's customer base by allowing Mercari's customer base to open and use Coincheck accounts from within Mercari's customer app.
1 References in this announcement to "¥" are to Japanese Yen and references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars. Unless otherwise stated, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥144.17 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of June 30, 2025.
2 Gross margin is defined as total revenue less cost of sales.
3 Verified Accounts are all accounts that have been opened after the account owner completes all application procedures (including "know your customer" or "KYC"), after subtracting therefrom the total number of closed accounts.
4 Cryptocurrencies held for customers fiat currency deposited by customers, on a J-GAAP basis. This does not include NFTs.
5 Marketplace Trading Volume for a specific period is the total value, based on the underlying asset, of all transactions completed through Coincheck's marketplace platform.
6 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definition and corresponding reconciliation below. Adjusted EBITDA is being calculated differently for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 than it was calculated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, as further explained under "Non-IFRS financial measures" and "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA."
About Coincheck Group N.V.
Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services. Coincheck also leverages its ownership of Next Finance Tech Co., Ltd. to offer staking services to retail customers and corporate clients.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about trading, future financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated; such risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, include, among others: (i) changes in the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets in which the Company competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; (ii) changes in global political, economic or industry conditions, the interest rate environment or conditions affecting the financial and capital markets, including the effects of inflation, trade policies and government regulation; (iii) changes in economic conditions and consumer sentiment in Japan; (iv) the price of crypto assets and volume of transactions on the Company's platform; (v) the development, utility and usage of crypto assets; (vi) demand for any particular crypto asset; (vii) cyberattacks and security breaches on the Company platform; (viii) the Company's ability to introduce new products and services, (ix) the Company's ability to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions, (x) the success, continued success, or lack thereof, regarding the Company's staking award program, Next Finance's staking platform and other potential commercial relationships, and the strategic relationship with Mercoin/Mercari, and (xi) other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time, which are or will be accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-IFRS financial measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to the Company's results determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, the Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-IFRS measures, because the Company believes they are useful in evaluating its operating performance.
EBITDA represents net profit (loss) for the period before the impact of taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, further adjusted mainly for transaction expenses that are directly attributable to the business combination with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc., accounted for as a reverse recapitalization, and including Nasdaq listing expenses incurred in connection with that business combination, and the other items explained in this paragraph. Adjusted EBITDA is being calculated differently for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 than it was previously calculated for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. When the Company announced its financial results on May 13, 2025 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the further adjustment to calculate Adjusted EBITDA consisted only of transaction expenses. For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, (a) further adjustments were made for the non-cash expenses of share-based compensation and change in fair value of warrant liability, and (b) in the quarter-over-quarter comparison published today, change in fair value of warrant liability was also included in Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 (it was not included as an adjustment for Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 in the Company's financial results published May 13, 2025). There was no share-based compensation in the fourth quarter or first quarter of fiscal 2025, and no change in fair value of warrant liability in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. See, also, the notes under "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA."
The Company uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes and believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with IFRS.
A reconciliation is provided below for each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Coincheck Group's business.
Please see tables on the following pages for reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures.
U.S. Dollar financial information
For the convenience of the reader, where applicable, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥144.17 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of June 30, 2025.
This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the SEC.
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
Revenue:
Revenue
83,553
75,294
114,489
Other revenue
436
6
90
Total revenue
83,989
75,300
114,579
Expenses:
Cost of sales
81,288
72,182
111,034
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,571
2,474
3,556
Total expenses
84,859
74,656
114,590
Operating profit (loss)
(870
644
(11
Other income and expenses:
Financial income
1
23
972
Financial expenses
(251
(23
(11
Other income
1
8
5
Other expenses
(132
(7
(72
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(1,251
645
883
Income tax expense
126
209
241
Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(1,377
436
642
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
United States Dollar*
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2025
Revenue:
Revenue
83,553
579.5
Other revenue
436
3.0
Total revenue
83,989
582.6
Expenses:
Cost of sales
81,288
563.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,571
24.8
Total expenses
84,859
588.6
Operating profit (loss)
(870
(6.0
Other income and expenses:
Financial income
1
0.0
Financial expenses
(251
(1.7
Other income
1
0.0
Other expenses
(132
(0.9
Profit (loss) before income taxes
(1,251
(8.7
Income tax expense
126
0.9
Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Company
(1,377
(9.5
Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
As of June 30,
As of March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
10,636
8,584
Cash segregated as deposits
49,843
51,655
Crypto assets held
53,613
44,680
Customer accounts receivable
1,114
1,086
Other financial assets
109
62
Other current assets
653
1,035
Total current assets
115,968
107,102
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
1,795
1,909
Intangible assets
2,546
2,401
Crypto assets held
115
43
Other financial assets
531
433
Deferred tax assets
264
386
Total non-current assets
5,251
5,172
Total assets
121,219
112,274
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Deposits received
50,993
50,911
Crypto asset borrowings
53,307
44,479
Other financial liabilities
4,420
2,826
Income taxes payable
58
799
Excise tax payable
291
303
Other current liabilities
483
536
Total current liabilities
109,552
99,854
Non-current liabilities:
Other financial liabilities
806
901
Warrant liability
615
410
Provisions
341
340
Total non-current liabilities
1,762
1,651
Total liabilities
111,314
101,505
Equity:
Ordinary shares
213
213
Capital surplus
13,317
13,317
Share-based payment reserve
306
Treasury shares
(4
(4
Foreign currency translation adjustment
220
13
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(4,147
(2,770
Total equity
9,905
10,769
Total liabilities and equity
121,219
112,274
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)
Japanese Yen
United States Dollar*
As of June 30,
As of June 30,
(in millions)
2025
2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
10,636
73.8
Cash segregated as deposits
49,843
345.7
Crypto assets held
53,613
371.9
Customer accounts receivable
1,114
7.7
Other financial assets
109
0.8
Other current assets
653
4.5
Total current assets
115,968
804.4
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
1,795
12.5
Intangible assets
2,546
17.7
Crypto assets held
115
0.8
Other financial assets
531
3.7
Deferred tax assets
264
1.8
Total non-current assets
5,251
36.4
Total assets
121,219
840.8
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Deposits received
50,993
353.7
Crypto asset borrowings
53,307
369.8
Other financial liabilities
4,420
30.7
Income taxes payable
58
0.4
Excise tax payable
291
2.0
Other current liabilities
483
3.4
Total current liabilities
109,552
759.9
Non-current liabilities:
Other financial liabilities
806
5.6
Warrant liability
615
4.3
Provisions
341
2.4
Total non-current liabilities
1,762
12.2
Total liabilities
111,314
772.1
Equity:
Ordinary shares
213
1.5
Capital surplus
13,317
92.4
Share-based payment reserve
306
2.1
Treasury shares
(4
(0.0
Foreign currency translation adjustment
220
1.5
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(4,147
(28.8
Total equity
9,905
68.7
Total liabilities and equity
121,219
840.8
Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
Japanese Yen
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Reconciliation of EBITDA:
Net profit (loss) for the period
(1,377
436
642
Add: Income tax expenses
126
209
241
Profit before income taxes
(1,251
645
883
Add: Interest expense
24
7
16
Add: Depreciation and amortization
164
183
253
EBITDA
(1,063
835
1,152
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
Japanese Yen
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net profit (loss) for the period
(1,377
436
642
Add: Income tax expenses
126
209
241
Profit before income taxes
(1,251
645
883
Add: Interest expense
24
7
16
Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense1
143
179
540
Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability2
223
(973
Add: Share-based compensation3
298
Add: Depreciation and amortization
164
183
253
Adjusted EBITDA
(399
1,014
719
Prior to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company had no share-based compensation expense. In evaluating how Adjusted EBITDA should be calculated for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (and the foreseeable future), the Company considered, in addition to transaction expenses, the non-cash expenses of (i) share-based compensation, the majority of which consisted of Coincheck Group restricted share unit awards granted to two of Coincheck, Inc.'s co-founders, and other restricted share unit awards related to the business combination with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, and (ii) change in fair value of warrant liability, which fluctuates quarter to quarter based on the Company's share price. The Company believes that showing its EBITDA results, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and change in fair value of warrant liability, can present a clearer view of the Company's operational performance, and is helpful to view together with EBITDA and net profit or loss.
1 Transaction expenses were mainly cash expenses related to Company business acquisition activities.
2 Change in fair value of warrant liability was non-cash expenses (incomes) related to change in fair value of warrant liability.
3 Share-based compensation was non-cash expenses for restricted share units, which were granted to managing directors and officers, board members and other qualified employees and non-employee consultants.
COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA
Japanese Yen
United States Dollar*
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
Reconciliation of EBITDA:
Net profit (loss) for the period
(1,377
(9.5
Add: Income tax expenses
126
0.9
Profit before income taxes
(1,251
(8.7
Add: Interest expense
24
0.2
Add: Depreciation and amortization
164
1.1
EBITDA
(1,063
(7.4
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
Japanese Yen
United States Dollar*
For the three months ended
For the three months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:
Net profit (loss) for the period
(1,377
(9.5
Add: Income tax expenses
126
0.9
Profit before income taxes
(1,251
(8.7
Add: Interest expense
24
0.2
Add: Transaction expenses excluding listing expense
143
1.0
Add: Change in fair value of warrant liability
223
1.5
Add: Share-based compensation
298
2.1
Add: Depreciation and amortization
164
1.1
Adjusted EBITDA
(399
(2.8
Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars
