07.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
The ultimate global study companion: Pearson expands AI-powered Study Prep, supporting personalized learning worldwide

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearson (FTSE: PSON.L), the world's lifelong learning company, today announced the international expansion of Study Prep, its AI-enhanced video learning experience that provides personalized study support across more than 25 academic subjects. Launched commercially globally in the first half of 2025, Study Prep will now reach students worldwide, including in Canada, Brazil, the UK, India, China, and South Africa. Study Prep's expansion represents a significant step toward broadening access to AI-powered learning resources around the world.

Study Prep delivers a comprehensive learning experience, bringing human expertise together with thoughtfully designed AI purpose-built for learning.

  • Students have access to thousands of bite-sized video explanations and practice problems, assistance from expert human tutors, and AI-powered study tools.

  • Study Prep's syllabus-matching technology creates personalized study plans tailored to a student's unique course, as its AI Tutor helps students instantly tackle challenging concepts with scaffolded step-by-step guidance all in the flow of learning.

  • Students can also engage directly with their video content by clicking on the "ask a question" button to automatically pause the video and have the embedded AI chat bot answer questions on those specific concepts.

"In today's increasingly AI-driven world, students need learning tools that not only help them master course content but enable them to learn better and think deeper, preparing them for the future," said Ebrahim Matthews, Senior Vice President of Pearson International Higher Education. "By expanding Study Prep globally, we're ensuring that quality educational support is available to students wherever and whenever they need it, regardless of geography or time zone."

Study Prep offers support in the sciences, math, and psychology, with more disciplines being added soon. Study Prep complements traditional course materials, providing students with on-demand study support that aligns with the specific courses they're enrolled in.

Pearson's application of generative AI is backed by learning science, vetted by subject matter experts, and shows tangible improved learning outcomes for students such as more active, engaged study and higher order cognition. With over 80% of our products now digital or digitally enabled, Pearson is committed to the responsible application of AI to enhance the teaching and learning experience for educators, students, and employers.

Note: Study Prep was formerly commercially known and marketed as "Channels" in the United States.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to help people realize the life they imagine through learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c. 18,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's lifelong learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com.

Media contact:
Sami Miller?sami.miller@pearson.com;?(US)
Laura Ewart?laura.ewart@pearson.com?(UK)


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2745502/Pearson_expands_AI_powered_Study_Prep.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/617186/Pearson_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-ultimate-global-study-companion-pearson-expands-ai-powered-study-prep-supporting-personalized-learning-worldwide-302523397.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
