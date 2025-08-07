

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap Inc. (SNAP) Thursday said it intends to privately offer $500 million of senior notes due 2034.



Snap expects to use proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of its outstanding convertible senior notes due 2026, due 2027, due 2028, and/or due 2030. Remaining proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including working capital, acquisitions, or other repurchases of Snap's securities.



