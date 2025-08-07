

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc reported that its first half profit before tax declined to 2.5 million pounds from 235.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 5.2 pence compared to 178.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 65.6 million million pounds compared to 61.1 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 38.4 pence compared to 47.9 pence.



For the six months ended 30 June 2025, revenue increased to 636.1 million pounds from 589.7 million pounds, prior year.



The Group anticipates full year adjusted operating profit to be in line with management expectations.



The Board has recommended KKR's prospective acquisition of the Group.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News