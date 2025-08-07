

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's unemployment rate decreased further in June to the lowest level in ten months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent in June from 3.1 percent in May. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to 6,600 in June from 7,300 in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the number of employed persons rose to 230,400 in June from 229,300 in the prior month. The employment rate was 80.0 percent versus 78.6 percent in May.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 2.2 percent in June, down from 4.5 percent a month ago.



