

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's producer prices increased at a slower pace in July, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in July, following a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices in the domestic market grew 1.2 percent annually in July, while those in the foreign market dropped by 0.3 percent.



Prices for capital goods increased 2.7 percent from last year, and those for intermediate goods rose by 1.3 percent. At the same time, energy prices declined 1.1 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices for total industry grew 1.5 percent compared to last year, while they remained flat on a monthly basis.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices moved up 0.5 percent in July, after a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.



