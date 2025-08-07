Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) licenses PC assets to Egis Technology in SEK 24 million deal, with additional royalty upside tied to OEM volumes

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) today announced that it has entered into an agreement whereby certain PC-related assets will be licensed to Egis Technology (Egis) for a consideration amounting to approximately SEK 24 million (USD 2.5 million), with the majority of the payment anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. The agreement also includes royalty payments that are contingent on Egis's shipment volumes to PC OEMs.

The agreement builds on the previously announced partnership with Egis in the Mobile sector, and brings together Egis' strength in high-volume production and its strategic position in Asia, with FPC's leading-edge expertise in biometric innovation and advanced product design.

Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, said: "This agreement with Egis aligns well with our strategy to monetize and unlock value from existing IP assets. The cash infusion will further strengthen FPC's balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility. This will enable us to accelerate investments in new revenue streams, reinforcing our leadership in secure authentication. We'll continue to explore monetization of existing assets, realizing value and supporting investments in high-growth areas."

