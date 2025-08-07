Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) licenses PC assets to Egis Technology in SEK 24 million deal, with additional royalty upside tied to OEM volumes

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) today announced that it has entered into an agreement whereby certain PC-related assets will be licensed to Egis Technology (Egis) for a consideration amounting to approximately SEK 24 million (USD 2.5 million), with the majority of the payment anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. The agreement also includes royalty payments that are contingent on Egis's shipment volumes to PC OEMs.

The agreement builds on the previously announced partnership with Egis in the Mobile sector, and brings together Egis' strength in high-volume production and its strategic position in Asia, with FPC's leading-edge expertise in biometric innovation and advanced product design.

Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, said: "This agreement with Egis aligns well with our strategy to monetize and unlock value from existing IP assets. The cash infusion will further strengthen FPC's balance sheet and enhance our financial flexibility. This will enable us to accelerate investments in new revenue streams, reinforcing our leadership in secure authentication. We'll continue to explore monetization of existing assets, realizing value and supporting investments in high-growth areas."

For further information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, President & CEO

Investor Relations: +46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com

Press: +46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com



This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 7 August 2025 at 3:00 PM CEST.

About FPC
Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions - trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs - power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).


