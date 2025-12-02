Fingerprint Cards AB: FPC launches AllKey Ultra FIDO: A turn-key biometric platform for rapid FIDO token deployment, developed with jNet Secure

Los Gatos, USA & Gothenburg, Sweden - December 2, 2025 - Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) and jNet Secure today announces the launch of FPC AllKey Ultra FIDO, the newest member of the AllKey Ultra product family introduced earlier this month. Designed specifically for FIDO security tokens, AllKey Ultra FIDO is delivered as a System-In-Package (SiP), allowing product companies to rapidly create their own fully customized FIDO hardware authenticators while dramatically reducing development time, cost, and complexity.

Building on the advanced architecture of the AllKey Ultra platform, FPC AllKey Ultra FIDO is fully FIDO2 CTAP 2.3 compliant, supports on-device biometric verification, and can ship pre-loaded as a FIDO USB authenticator. Developed in close partnership with jNet Secure, whose JavaCard/GlobalPlatfrom Operating System, FIDO applet suite and software power the solution, it delivers an strong mix of security, usability, and fast integration.

The compact design enables exceptionally slim and small token form factors, unlocking new industrial design possibilities that traditional multi-component solutions cannot match. Because the Secure Element, firmware, and FIDO stack are already integrated and validated, customers can shorten development cycles from many months to a fraction of that time, allowing them to focus on differentiation, branding, and user experience rather than complex security engineering.

As organizations worldwide adopt passkeys and FIDO-based authentication to eliminate passwords and mitigate phishing, demand for highly secure, easy-to-implement hardware tokens is accelerating rapidly. FPC AllKey Ultra FIDO is designed primarily for small and large product companies that want to enter the FIDO token market but lack the in-house hardware, biometric, or security engineering resources to develop a compliant solution themselves. It gives these organizations a true turn-key foundation - complete, secure, and certified - so they can confidently deliver high-assurance authentication products to market at speed.

A live demo will be showcased at TRUSTECH 2025 in Paris, France this week.

Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, comments:

"With AllKey Ultra FIDO, we're extending the power of the AllKey Ultra platform into one of the fastest-growing areas of authentication. Organizations are racing to deploy phishing-resistant FIDO tokens, but integration can be complex and time-consuming. Our latest AllKey Ultra product solves that problem by delivering a fully integrated biometric FIDO solution, built with our partner jNet, that gets customers to market faster while maintaining the strongest levels of security. We're thrilled to expand the AllKey Ultra family with a solution that responds directly to what our customers have been asking for. We continue to deepen our partnership with jNet, exploring potential future AllKey Ultra product variants."

Mikhail Friedland, CEO of jNet Secure added:

"With AllKey Ultra FIDO, we're taking years of secure OS and FIDO engineering efforts and putting it into a tiny biometric module that anyone can build on," said Mikhail Friedland, CEO of jNet Secure. "By combining FPC's world-class fingerprint and secure hardware with our certified JavaCard v3.2 OS and FIDO software stack, we give device makers a shortcut to phishing-resistant, high-assurance authentication without having to become security experts. And because the secure SiP and its applet framework are fully programmable, FIDO is just the first chapter, i.e. the same module can evolve into enterprise badges, digital wallets or entirely new categories of devices. With this kind of platform, our customers' imagination is the real design constraint."

For information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO



Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fpc.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

press@fpc.com

About FPC

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) is a global biometrics leader, offering intelligent edge to cloud biometrics. We envision a secure, seamless world where you are the key to everything. Our solutions - trusted by enterprises, fintechs, and OEMs - power hundreds of millions of products, enabling billions of secure, convenient authentications daily across devices, cards, and digital platforms. From consumer electronics to cybersecurity and enterprise, our cloud-based identity management platforms support multiple biometric modalities, including fingerprints, iris, facial, and more. With improved security and user experience, we are driving the world to passwordless. Discover more at our website and follow us on LinkedIn and X for the latest updates. FPC is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

About jNet Secure

jNet Secure is a leading provider of JavaCard v3.2 OS and authentication solutions. Specializing in JavaCard and GlobalPlatform technologies, jNet Secure delivers security platforms for enterprises, financial institutions and government agencies worldwide. Learn more at https://www.jnet-secure.com/