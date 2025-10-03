Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) completes third IP monetization and licensing transaction in 11 months, with a new PixArt Imaging Inc. deal signed for SEK 19 million upfront plus royalty potential

Fingerprint Cards AB (FPC) today announced its third IP monetization and licensing transaction in the past 11 months, entering into a commercialization and licensing arrangement with PixArt Imaging Inc. ("PixArt"). Under the agreement, FPC will transfer certain fingerprint sensor technology assets and grant a license to certain patents and algorithm software for use in PC applications. FPC will receive USD 2.0 million (approximately SEK 19 million) in upfront consideration and retains the right to receive royalties on derivative products developed by PixArt based on the licensed technology. Payment is due in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This transaction crystallizes immediate value from prior investments while establishing potential recurring royalty income. It strengthens our balance sheet and supports disciplined capital allocation - redeploying proceeds into our core authentication platforms and high-growth initiatives where we see attractive returns.

Adam Philpott, CEO of FPC, said: "This agreement with PixArt aligns well with our strategy to monetize and unlock value from existing IP assets. We are excited to kick off this partnership with PixArt and will continue to explore how we can collaborate together in other areas such as smart home, automotive, and wearables. The cash infusion will further strengthen our balance sheet and further enhance our financial flexibility. This will enable us to accelerate investments in new revenue streams, reinforcing our leadership in secure authentication. We are committed to unlocking the full potential of our pipeline in monetizing assets, channeling realized value into driving high-growth initiatives."

