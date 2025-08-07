Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2025 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the "Company" or "Saga") today reported that net revenue decreased 5.0% to $28.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $29.7 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense decreased 4.6% for the quarter to $22.2 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 6.4% to $6.0 million. Capital expenditures were $1.3 million for the quarter compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.1 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.18 in the second quarter of 2025.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 net revenue decreased $1.5 million or 6.4% to $27.6 million and station operating expense decreased 6.4% to $21.7 million.

Net revenue decreased 4.7% to $52.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $55.0 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense decreased 3.4% for the six-month period to $44.2 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, we had an operating loss of $889 thousand compared to an operating loss of $274 thousand for the same period last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 10.8% to $8.2 million. Capital expenditures for the six-month period were $2.0 million compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. We had a net loss of $447 thousand for the six-month period compared to net income of $924 thousand for the same period last year. Diluted loss per share was $0.07 for the six-months of 2025.

On a same station basis for the six months ended June 30, 2025 net revenue decreased $2.6 million or 6.5% to $51.2 million from last year and station operating expense decreased 5.7% to $43.0 million.

Gross Revenue excluding political decreased 4.7% for both the quarter and six-month period ending June 30, 2025. Gross political revenue was $51 thousand and $288 thousand respectively for the second quarter in 2025 and 2024. Gross political revenue was $321 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 compared to $598 thousand for the comparable period last year.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 27, 2025. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $138 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012 as well as has bought back over $58 million in Saga stock. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future.

Further as part of its overall capital allocation plan for fiscal year 2025, Saga is in non-binding negotiations to sell some of its tower sites. It is anticipated that these negotiations, if concluded and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, will result in proceeds from the sale in the high 7 figure or low 8 figure range. The Company is also assessing the potential sale of other non-core assets with the intent to use a portion of the proceeds from these sales to fund stock buybacks, which may include open market repurchases, block trades or other forms of buybacks.



The Company's balance sheet reflects $24.9 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2025 and $27.3 million as of August 4, 2025. The Company expects to spend approximately $3.0 - $3.5 million for capital expenditures during 2025.

Saga's 2025 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, August 7, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 739704. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on August 7, 2025 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose "actual", "same station", and "pro forma" financial information as well as the Company's reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The pro forma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will," "may," "believes," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "projects," "guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga's actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce, local on-line news services and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 31 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,229 $ 29,716 $ 52,441 $ 55,010 Station operating expense 22,226 23,305 44,189 45,764 Corporate general and administrative 3,074 3,004 6,241 6,087 Depreciation and amortization 1,267 1,258 2,593 2,456 Other operating expense, net 253 6 307 977 Operating income (loss) 1,409 2,143 (889 ) (274 ) Interest expense 107 71 214 114 Interest income (210 ) (251 ) (432 ) (554 ) Other income, net (1 ) (1,133 ) (24 ) (1,133 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 1,513 3,456 (647 ) 1,299 Income tax (benefit) expense Current 510 815 (160 ) 300 Deferred (125 ) 140 (40 ) 75 385 955 (200 ) 375 Net income (loss) $ 1,128 $ 2,501 $ (447 ) $ 924 Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average common shares 6,176 6,072 6,138 6,068 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,176 6,072 6,138 6,068

June 30, 2025 2024 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 29,054 $ 28,920 Net fixed assets $ 51,219 $ 53,251 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,118 $ 122,321 Total assets $ 218,873 $ 221,617 Long-term debt $ 5,000 $ 5,000 Stockholders' equity $ 163,680 $ 165,827

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Statement of Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (447 ) $ 924 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,593 2,456 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (40 ) 75 Amortization of deferred costs 16 18 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 1,130 973 Provision for credit losses 225 579 Loss on sale of assets, net 307 977 Other gain, net (27 ) (1,133 ) Barter (revenue) expense, net (163 ) (32 ) Deferred and other compensation (98 ) (82 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in receivables and prepaid expenses (802 ) (1,032 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (575 ) 1,324 Total adjustments 2,566 4,123 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,119 5,047 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (9,031 ) (10,817 ) Redemption of short-term investments 9,031 12,928 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (2,010 ) (2,574 ) Acquisition of broadcast properties - (5,705 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 10 175 Proceeds from insurance claims and other 27 1,143 Other investing activities - 4 Net cash used in investing activities (1,973 ) (4,846 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 5,000 Cash dividends paid (3,215 ) (19,391 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,215 ) (14,391 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,069 ) (14,190 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,860 29,582 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,791 $ 15,392

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000's, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,229 $ 29,716 $ 27,575 $ 29,458 $ 28,229 $ 30,256 Station operating expense 22,226 23,305 21,656 23,125 22,226 23,692 Corporate general and administrative 3,074 3,004 3,074 3,003 3,074 3,004 Depreciation and amortization 1,267 1,258 1,158 1,210 1,267 1,350 Other operating expense, net 253 6 253 6 253 6 Operating income 1,409 2,143 $ 1,434 $ 2,114 1,409 2,204 Interest expense 107 71 107 123 Interest income (210 ) (251 ) (210 ) (251 ) Other income, net (1 ) (1,133 ) (1 ) (1,133 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 1,513 3,456 1,513 3,465 Income tax (benefit) expense Current 510 815 510 816 Deferred (125 ) 140 (125 ) 149 385 955 385 965 Net income $ 1,128 $ 2,501 $ 1,128 $ 2,500 Income per share: Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.18 $ 0.40 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.40 $ 0.18 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares 6,176 6,072 6,176 6,072 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,176 6,072 6,176 6,072 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 1,224 $ 1,213 $ 1,115 $ 1,165 $ 1,224 $ 1,305 Corporate 43 45 43 45 43 45 $ 1,267 $ 1,258 $ 1,158 $ 1,210 $ 1,267 $ 1,350

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000's, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 52,441 $ 55,010 $ 51,194 $ 54,742 $ 52,441 $ 56,178 Station operating expense 44,189 45,764 42,998 45,580 44,189 46,679 Corporate general and administrative 6,241 6,087 6,241 6,087 6,241 6,087 Depreciation and amortization 2,593 2,456 2,341 2,408 2,593 2,685 Other operating expense, net 307 977 307 977 307 977 Operating loss (889 ) (274 ) $ (693 ) $ (310 ) (889 ) (250 ) Interest expense 214 114 214 245 Interest income (432 ) (554 ) (432 ) (554 ) Other income, net (24 ) (1,133 ) (24 ) (1,133 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense (647 ) 1,299 (647 ) 1,192 Income tax (benefit) expense Current (160 ) 300 (160 ) 275 Deferred (40 ) 75 (40 ) 71 (200 ) 375 (200 ) 346 Net income (loss) $ (447 ) $ 924 $ (447 ) $ 846 Income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.13 Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.13 Weighted average common shares 6,138 6,068 6,138 6,068 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,138 6,068 6,138 6,068 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 2,507 $ 2,365 $ 2,255 $ 2,317 $ 2,507 $ 2,594 Corporate 86 91 86 91 86 91 $ 2,593 $ 2,456 $ 2,341 $ 2,408 $ 2,593 $ 2,685

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2024.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a

non-GAAP financial measure) Operating income (loss) $ 1,409 $ 2,143 $ (889 ) $ (274 ) Plus: Corporate general and administrative 3,074 3,004 6,241 6,087 Other operating expense, net 253 6 307 977 Depreciation and amortization 1,267 1,258 2,507 2,365 Station operating income $ 6,003 $ 6,411 $ 8,166 $ 9,155 Other financial data Depreciation and amortization: Radio Stations $ 1,224 $ 1,213 $ 2,507 $ 2,365 Corporate $ 43 $ 45 $ 86 $ 91 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 603 (1) $ 520 (1) $ 1,130 (1) $ 973 (1) Other operating expense, net (2) $ 253 $ 6 $ 307 $ 977 Other income, net (2) $ (1 ) $ (1,133 ) $ (24 ) $ (1,133 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (2) $ (125 ) $ 140 $ (40 ) $ 75 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 1,314 (1) $ 1,524 (1) $ 2,010 (1) $ 2,574 (1)

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

June 30, 2025

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Less: Plus: Trailing 12 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 6 Months Ended Add: 12 Months Ended December 31, June 30, June 30, Pro Forma June 30, 2024 2024 2025 Acquisitions (2) 2025 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to

trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings

Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and

Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP

financial measure) (1) Net income (loss) $ 3,460 $ 924 $ (447 ) $ - $ 2,089 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (1,048 ) (977 ) (307 ) - (378 ) Other income, net 2,474 1,719 622 - 1,377 Total exclusions 1,426 742 315 - 999 Consolidated adjusted net income (loss) (1) 2,034 182 (762 ) - 1,090 Plus: Interest expense 348 114 214 - 448 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,110 375 (200 ) - 535 Depreciation & amortization expense 5,283 2,456 2,593 - 5,420 Non-cash compensation 1,950 973 1,130 - 2,107 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 10,725 $ 4,100 $ 2,975 $ - $ 9,600 Total long-term debt, including current maturities $ 5,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) 9,600 Leverage ratio 0.52

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 and 2024

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income Adjustments Adjustments Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Three Months and Dispositions Three Months Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, 2025 Period 2025 2024 Period 2024 Net operating revenue $ 28,229 $ (654 ) $ 27,575 $ 29,716 $ (258 ) $ 29,458 Station operating expense 22,226 (570 ) 21,656 23,305 (180 ) 23,125 Corporate general and administrative 3,074 - 3,074 3,004 (1 ) 3,003 Depreciation and amortization 1,267 (109 ) 1,158 1,258 (48 ) 1,210 Other operating expense, net 253 - 253 6 - 6 Operating income $ 1,409 $ 25 $ 1,434 $ 2,143 $ (29 ) $ 2,114 Adjustments Adjustments Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Actual For Acquisitions Same Station Six Months and Dispositions Six Months Six Months and Dispositions Six Months Ended Not Included in Ended Ended Not Included in Ended June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, June 30, Entire Comparable June 30, 2025 Period 2025 2024 Period 2024 Net operating revenue $ 52,441 $ (1,247 ) $ 51,194 $ 55,010 $ (268 ) $ 54,742 Station operating expense 44,189 (1,191 ) 42,998 45,764 (184 ) 45,580 Corporate general and administrative 6,241 - 6,241 6,087 - 6,087 Depreciation and amortization 2,593 (252 ) 2,341 2,456 (48 ) 2,408 Other operating expense, net 307 - 307 977 - 977 Operating loss $ (889 ) $ 196 $ (693 ) $ (274 ) $ (36 ) $ (310 )



