GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 17:36 Uhr
72 Leser
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 August 2025 - This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company's board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company's board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares
Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 316.7574
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


74 shares
DKK 23,439.50
e)Date of the transaction2025-08-07
f)Place of the transaction(CGET) CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG - EMEA TRADING
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMartin Holst Lange
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Vice President
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares
Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 316.4813,950
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


13,950 shares
DKK 4,414,898.43
e)Date of the transaction2025-08-07
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com

Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com

Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
axeu@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
