Rain Enhancement Technologies Announces Appointment of Scott Morris as Senior Technical Advisor

Veteran Engineer Brings Over 20 Years of Experience and Deep WETA Platform Expertise To Advisory Role

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RET" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced the appointment of Scott Morris as Senior Technical Advisor of Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary. This newly created position recognizes the Company's commitment to advancing its Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) platform and scaling its rainfall generation solutions globally.

Morris brings over 20 years of electrical engineering and mechanical design expertise to RET, with extensive and ongoing hands-on experience in the design, development, and deployment of the Company's core WETA technology. As Owner and Principal Engineer of Radium Control Solutions, Morris has been instrumental in designing and supervising the original RET array designs and has supported trials in both Oman and Australia. His deep involvement includes the design, project management, and commissioning of electrical panels and control systems specifically for Oman trials, demonstrating proven expertise in delivering the Company's technology in challenging international environments.

"Scott has been actively involved with the design and development of our WETA platform for several years and has been an invaluable contributor to our team," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "His deep technical expertise, combined with his proven track record of delivering complex engineering projects from conception to deployment, makes him the ideal person to drive our technology innovation and support our expanding global operations."

Morris has demonstrated a comprehensive understanding of full project lifecycle management, from developing CAPEX proposals and tender submissions to complete delivery of electrical and automation projects across both brownfield and greenfield environments. His expertise spans critical areas including site electrical compliance auditing, SCADA and PLC systems, and remote installation supervision - all essential capabilities as RET scales its rainfall generation technology globally.

"After all these years working with this groundbreaking technology, it's very exciting to see the growing global interest in our solution to address the ongoing water shortage crisis," said Scott Morris. "With our first two pilot installations scheduled for deployment before year-end, we're positioned to demonstrate the real-world impact of ionization rainfall generation technology at scale. I look forward to continuing to advance our technology innovation and supporting our mission to provide reliable water access worldwide."

This appointment comes as RET accelerates commercialization of its ionization rainfall generation technology, which has demonstrated the ability to generate an average of approximately 16% additional rainfall in randomized third-party trials. The Company's technology addresses the critical global water scarcity challenge, with nearly two-thirds of the world's population experiencing water shortages for at least one month annually, and demand expected to outpace supply by 40% by 2030.

"Morris's appointment strengthens RET's team as the Company executes on its strategic roadmap for development, innovation, and global expansion" said Seidl. "His proven ability to deliver complex technical projects in international settings will be instrumental as RET works to establish commercial alliances with private industries and governments worldwide".

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RET aims to develop, manufacture and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water, and transform business, society and the planet for the better. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected installation of the Company's technology; (2) references with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Company's WETA platform and technology; (3) references to the market opportunity for rain enhancement technologies and products; (4) the projected technological developments of RET; and (5) current and future potential commercial and customer relationships. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of RET's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of RET. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, as set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2025, as amended from time to time. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties above are not exhaustive, and there may be additional risks that Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc. ("RETI") and RET do not presently know or that RETI and RET currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward looking statements reflect RETI and RET's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. RETI and RET anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause RETI and RET's assessments to change. However, while RETI and RET Holdco may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, RETI and RET specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing RETI and RET's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

